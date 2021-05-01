HYDEN — Dylan Dixon pitched four innings of no-hit ball, highlighting South Laurel’s 10-0 win over Leslie County in five innings.
The Cardinals (10-7) used a three-run first inning combined with a six-run second inning to put away the Eagles while snapping a two-game losing skid in the process.
Reed Marcum pitched a scoreless fifth inning for South Laurel while limiting Leslie County to only one hit.
Cole Harville led South Laurel with a 2-for-3 effort at the plate while driving in three runs and scoring once. Maison Lewis finished with a hit and two RBI while Hunter Bundy had hit, an RBI, and one run scored. Ayden Smith also finished with a hit while Ashton Garland drove in a run and scored twice.
