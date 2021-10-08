LONDON — Pulaski County managed to keep its District 8 title hopes alive by stunning North Laurel with a 40-16 win at The Jungle.
The Maroons jumped out to a 12-0 lead and never looked back as the Jaguar offense never got on track.
Johnny Hines’ squad is now 5-3 overall and a perfect 3-0 against district competition. They’ll play their final district contest at home against Southwestern on Oct. 22.
North Laurel (5-2) has now suddenly lost two games in a row after beginning the season with a 5-0 mark. The Jaguars are 1-2 against district opponents and will attempt to move a step closer in locking down the district’s No. 3 seed next week with a win over Whitley County.
Pulaski County wasted little time getting on the scoreboard by putting together an impressive opening drive that saw Braden Gipson score on a three-yard carry to give his team an early 6-0 edge at the 9:30 mark of the first quarter.
The Maroons’ defense continued to contain North Laurel’s offensive attack and forced another punt that eventually led to Pulaski County’s second touchdown of the game.
Cody Nichols scored on a two-yard run to push his team’s lead to 12-0 with 6:11 left in the first quarter.
The Jaguars’ defense stepped up on the Maroons’ next offensive series and forced Pulaski County to punt the ball.
The Maroons’ kicker bobbled the ball after the snap allowing North Laurel to record a safety to cut its deficit to 12-2 with 11:54 to go in the first half.
Pulaski County gave itself even more cushion right before halftime as Drew Polston hit Chandler Godby with a 16-yard touchdown pass to give the Maroons an 19-2 lead with nine seconds remaining in the second quarter.
Pulaski County put the game away in a 14-second span as Polston found Nichols open for a three-yard touchdown run to increase the Maroons’ lead to 26-2 with 3:29 remaining in the third quarter.
Then Layton Abbott followed with an interception and raced to the end zone, giving Pulaski County a commanding 33-2 lead with 3:15 left.
Christian Larkey scored North Laurel’s first touchdown of the game at the 9:30 mark of the fourth quarter with a one-yard run but the Maroons’ Nichols added a 13-yard touchdown run with three minutes left in the game to make the score, 40-9.
The Jaguars found pay dirt two minutes later as Tucker Warren threw a three-yard touchdown pass to Gavin Hurst to make the final score, 40-16.
