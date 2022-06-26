CORBIN — The North Laurel 10-year-old All-Stars wasted little time in defeating Jackson County on Sunday.
North Laurel scored 10 runs in the first inning en route to an easy, 11-0, win in three innings.
Brody Burgess notched the win, tossing three innings while allowing only two hits, and finishing with nine strikeouts.
Mason Minor came up huge at the plate delivering two doubles, four RBI, and scoring twice. Burgess finished with a hit, two RBI, and two runs scored while Kolton Hampton had a hit, two RBI, and two runs scored. Hunter Warren delivered a hit, two RBI, and one run scored while Jude High finished with a hit, an RBI, and a run scored. Lake Woodyard had a hit, and an RBI while Enrique Campos scored twice.
