LEXINGTON —It wasn’t the prettiest of games, but Lincoln County found a way to advance to Friday’s quarterfinal action of the 2022 UK HealthCare Boys’ Sweet 16 by defeating Jeffersontown on Wednesday, 45-41.
With his team trailing, 42-41, with 21.2 seconds remaining, Lincoln County’s Colton Ralston hit a 3-point basket from NBA range that turned out to be the game-winning shot. The Patriots secured the win with a couple of free throws with four seconds remaining.
It was a game that saw 40 fouls called Jaxon Smith led the way for Lincoln County with 14 points while Ralston followed with 12 points. The Patriots shot 14-of-34 shot attempts, including a 4-of-12 effort from 3-point range. They also struggled from the free-throw line, hitting on only 13-of-22 free throw attempts.
Will Vasser and Drae Vasser led the Chargers with eight points apiece while Lavonte Harris, and Xavier Price each scored seven points apiece. Jeffersontown connected on 13-of-46 shot attempts, including a 2-of-19 effort from 3-point territory. The Chargers were also 13-of-19 from the free-throw line.
Lincoln County (30-7) fell behind 9-6 with 5:03 remaining in the first quarter as Jeffersontown’s Will Vasser hit a 3-point basket while McDaniels added four points.
A jumper by Ralston triggered a 10-0 run for the Patriots as 3-pointer baskets by Davis and Ralton combined with a layup from Smith gave the Patriots a 16-9 advantage at the 3:12 mark.
The Chargers (24-9) cut their deficit to 16-13 heading into the second quarter after three free throws by Will Vasser, and a free throw by Gatewood.
The pace slowed for both teams in the second quarter. Consecutive baskets by Jaxon Smith pushed Lincoln County’s advantage to 20-15 with 7:10 remaining in the first half while the Chargers’ Brandon Gatewood answered with a layup to make the score, 20-17.
A 3-point basket by acorn started a 6-0 run that saw Lincoln County’s lead grow to 26-17 with 2:42 left. Both teams added some free throws during the final two minutes as the Patriots took a 28-20 lead into halftime.
Jaxon Smith led Lincoln County with 10 points in the first half while Ralston added nine points. The Patriots were 9-of-18 from the floor while Jefferstown turned in a 6-of-21 shooting effort. Will Vasser and Lukus McDaniels each scored six points apiece in the first half for the Chargers.
Jeffersontown continued to chip away at its deficit in the third quarter with Drae Vasser opening the second half with a 3-pointer. Lincoln County’s Davis answered with his 3-pointer but back-to-back old-fashioned 3-point plays by Drae Vasser and Xavier Price cut the Chargers’ deficit to 33-31 with 1:55 left in the third quarter. Price added two free throws 50 seconds later to tie the game at 33 apiece. Both teams traded baskets during the final minute sending the contest into a 35-all tie entering the fourth quarter.
Lincoln County’s struggles shooting the ball from the floor, and free throw line led to the Chargers regaining their first lead since midway the fourth quarter when Will Vasser’s free throw gave his team a 38-37 advantage with 3:47 remaining in regulation. He added another free throw with 2:46 left to give his team a 39-37 lead.
The Patriots answered on their ensuing possession with Smith hitting two free throws at the 2:38 mark, tying the game at 39 apiece. Lincoln County has misfired on three front ends of a bonus situation before Smith’s two made free throws.
Drae Vasser’s basket with 1:51 remaining gave Jeffersontown a 41-39 advantage but Ralston’s 3-pointer from NBA range allowed Lincoln County to regain a 42-41 edge with 53 seconds left.
Jackson Sims added to the Patriots' advantage with a free throw at the 21.2 mark while Price’s 3-point attempt fell short.
Two free throws with 4.4 seconds left by Lincoln County’s Jaxon Smith sealed the win for the Patriots.
2022 UK HealthCare Boys’ Sweet 16
Lincoln County 45, Jeffersontown 41
Lincoln County 16 12 7 10 45
Jeffersontown 13 7 15 6 41
Lincoln County (45) — Alcorn 6, Sims 1, Smith 14, Ralston 12, Davis 9, Davis 3.
Jeffersontown (41) — Gatewood 5, D. Vasser 8, W. Vasser 8, McDaniels 6, Harris 7, Price 7.
