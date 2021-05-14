LONDON — Since moving to Laurel County a couple of years ago, North Laurel High School’s Trey Clark wanted to continue the success he had as a student assistant at his former high school.
North Laurel girls’ varsity basketball coach Eddie Mahan gave him the opportunity and Clark ran with it, earning him a scholarship with the University of Louisville’s women's basketball program.
“I enjoyed many of the aspects of being a student assistant and being a part of the basketball team,” Clark said. “Then, when I moved to North Laurel, one of the first people I got to know was Coach Mahan and I asked if I could continue being his student assistant under his program.
“I realized very early on while being a student assistant that I wanted to continue working under coaches to become more knowledgeable about basketball and to bring this knowledge into my future career,” he added. “I have always hoped to continue being a student assistant on the next level and I have grown up a die-heart Louisville fan, so this opportunity is a dream come true.”
Mahan said he isn’t surprised to see Clark have the opportunity to do what he enjoys at the University of Louisville.
“It has been such a blessing to have Trey as a part of our program the last two years,” he said. “When he started with us, I could tell he was a dedicated individual with a great work ethic. What I didn’t know at that time was just how much he would really mean to our program. I can not remember a time that he has ever said ‘No’ to anything I asked him to do. It wasn’t just his work ethic though that made him so special. He fit in perfectly with my staff. It was like having another coach around that was also willing to do all of the dirty work as well.
“Trey was involved in all aspects of our program,” Mahan added. “He set up for practice every day, helped work out players, assisted in therapy and rehab for injured players, packed for away trips, did stats for games, and was always available for any additional tasks.”
Clark said he came in contact with multiple different colleges and universities about becoming their manager, and along the way, he put in his application and resume to become the Louisville women’s basketball manager.
“Right before I made my decision to where I was going to school, I got a call from Louisville women’s basketball about scheduling an interview and they offered me one of their manager positions,” he said.
Clark gives Mahan a lot of credit for allowing him to pursue something he loved to do.
“Coach Mahan has a very well organized and disciplined program every season and he brings high energy and enthusiasm to every game,” he said. “The part that inspired me the most at North is how he would develop a game plan and execute the game plan in games. He also taught me what it means to be committed to a program and the importance of hard work and dedication.”
Mahan said Louisville is getting a great young man, who will be a great asset to the program.
“He will be willing to do anything that is needed of him and he will do it with the idea of the team first,” he said. “People like Trey are hard to find and in today’s selfish, me-first culture, it is becoming even harder. I think even a program as great as Louisville women’s basketball is lucky to have Trey as a member of their program.
“I wasn’t surprised,” Mahan said of Clark getting the opportunity of getting to help at Louisville. “I had sent emails, wrote a letter of recommendations, and helped set up visits for multiple schools for him, and I believe every school he visited wanted him. I also knew that Louisville was a school that he had always loved. I have coached for 21 years of high school and college and I can tell you that finding good help at any level is hard and any school should be glad to have him. He will be getting a scholarship for this position and it just goes to show people that hard work and dedication pays off.”
Clark said his initial goal is to understand how he can contribute best to the University of Louisville women’s basketball program, and along the way, learn different aspects of sports management and event planning.
“By getting involved with a program such as Louisville’s, hopefully, it will open doors and hopefully guide me into a career path that I will enjoy and be successful at,” he said.
“While I am looking forward to my next steps at the University of Louisville, I will always miss the camaraderie I had with the coaching staff,” Clark added. “The future of the girls' basketball program under Coach Mahan is very bright and I am going to miss being a part of it next season.”
