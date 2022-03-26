LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — Three starters on the Kentucky women’s basketball team have thrown their names into the transfer portal less than a week after the team’s season came to and end with a 69-62 loss to Princeton in the NCAA Tournament.
De’Una Edwards, Jazmine Massegill and Treasure Hunt have entered the portal. All three players started for the Wildcats this season and it was Edwards who hit a game-winning 3-pointer in a stunning 64-62 upset over top-ranked South Carolina in the Southeastern Conference Tournament championship game.
Edwards averaged 16.8 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. Massengill averaged 7 points per game and Hunt tossed in 6.9 points and 4.6 rebounds per outing.
In addition to the departure of standout Rhyne Howard, who likely will be one of the top players chosen in the upcoming WNBA Draft, Kentucky coach Kyra Elzy will return just two of her top six scorers from this year’s squad that finished 19-12. The Wildcats began the season with a 9-11 record before winning 10 straight prior to the tournament loss to Princeton.
The list of current returnees include Jada Walker, Robyn Benton, Nyah Leveretter, Olivia Owens, as well as Emma King and Blair Green. Green will return after sitting out last season because of a knee injury. Kentucky’s incoming class includes Miss Basketball Amia Jenkins and Cassidy Rowe, Tionna Herron and Saniah Tyler.
Keith Taylor is the sports editor for Kentucky Today. Reach him at Keith.taylor@kentuckytodaycom and via Twitter at keithtaylor21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.