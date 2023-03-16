MOUNT VERNON — South Laurel dug an early 7-0 hole and couldn’t bounce back, dropping its season-opener to Rockcastle County, 8-5.
The Lady Cardinals (0-1) only committed one error in the loss, but were outhit, 10-8.
The Lady Rockets scored three runs in the bottom of the first, and added four more runs in the bottom of the second before South Laurel scored three runs in the top of the third to make the score, 7-3.
Rockcastle County added another run in the fourth inning while the Lady Cardinals added two runs in the top of the fifth inning.
Emmie Rice hit a home run for South Laurel while finishing with two RBI and one run scored. Skye Lawson led the Lady Cardinals with three hits, two RBI, and one run scored while Addison Baker had two hits, two runs scored, and one RBI. Hannah Carnes and Morgan Jackson each finished with a hit while Aubree Laster scored a run.
Kenzie Williams took the loss, striking out seven batters while allowing eight earned runs, and 10 hits.
South Laurel will be back in action Friday on the road against Estill County.
