The East Bernstadt Elementary and Middle School competed at the 2022 NASP State Tournament on March 12. Bryson Roberts, a 4th-grader, scored a 274 which earned him a fifth-place finish in the tournament. He also scored his first 50 and qualified to compete at the National Championship. 

