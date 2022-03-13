The East Bernstadt Elementary and Middle School competed at the 2022 NASP State Tournament on March 12. Bryson Roberts, a 4th-grader, scored a 274 which earned him a fifth-place finish in the tournament. He also scored his first 50 and qualified to compete at the National Championship.
East Bernstadt's Bryson Roberts captures fifth place honors during 2022 NASP State Elementary Tournament
- By Les Dixon Staff Writer
