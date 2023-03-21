LONDON — South Laurel’s bats came alive in a big way during Tuesday’s 15-0 win over Jackson County.
The Lady Cardinals (2-2) had two players go perfect at the plate with three hits apiece while three other players finished with two hits apiece.
Eighth-grader Kenzie Williams recorded her first varsity win, tossing four innings while allowing only one hit, and finishing with nine strikeouts.
She also helped her own cause out at the plate by going 3-for-3 with two RBI. Eighth-grader Morgan Jackson also had a perfect night at the plate, going 3-for-3 with two RBI, and two runs scored.
“We hit the ball really well tonight against a great pitcher,” South Laurel coach Carly Mink said. “We have been working on being more aggressive at the plate and cutting back on our strikeouts and they’re definitely improving.
“Kenzie pitched really well,” she added. “I believe the more games she pitches, the better she will get as the season progresses.”
South Laurel took control of the game in the first inning with seven runs while adding three more runs in the second inning, a run in the third inning, and four more runs in the fourth inning.
Madison Worley finished with two hits, one being a triple, three RBI, and three runs scored while eighth-grader Emmie Rice went 2-for-3.
Aubree Laster finished with two hits, two runs scored, and one RBI while Amara Horn, and Hannah Carnes finished with one hit, two RBI, and one run scored apiece.
Eighth-grader Skye Lawson had one hit, and two runs scored.
“We are just beginning to gel,” Mink said. “I believe our young players are becoming more comfortable in varsity at bats and everybody is doing their job to string hits together to score runs and that is what it takes to win games.
“It’s great to get two big wins this week against regional opponents but now we will search for consistency,” she added. “We have to be ready to play each day and be better than we were the day before.”
Candice Williams had Jackson County’s (1-1) lone hit in the loss.
The Lady Cardinals are scheduled to be back in action Thursday at home against Knox Central. The game is slated to begin at 6 p.m.
