LONDON — The Laurel County Elementary School Cross Country season came to a close this past Friday.
In the K-2nd Grade division (0.7 Mile), Kaleb Dalton came in first place with a time of 7:06; Titus Cupp followed with a time of 7:11; and in third place Nate Valentine ran a 7:30.
In the 3rd and 4th grade division (1 Mile), Camdyn Daniel came in first with a time of 7:07; Easton Allen in second place with a time of 7:16; and Gavin Hoskins came in third with a time of 7:26.
In the 5th-6th Grade division (1 Mile), Peerce Chadwell Came in first place with a time of 6:49; Connor Hinkle came in with a time of 7:16; and Mason DeGough finished third with a time of 7:30.
Raychel Gaynor, who is the organizer for the event said, “We were really excited to host the elementary school races on the campus of North Laurel the last three weeks. We had a great turnout each week and wish we could continue but we have to get ready for our postseason. We hope all the young runners enjoyed themselves and will develop a love for running which can be a life-long activity.”
Kindergarten-2nd grade (.7 miles)
Kaleb Dalton – 7:06; Titus Cupp – 7:11; Nate Valentine – 7:30; Jacob Mills – 7:33; Owen Hinkle – 7:43; Ethan Mills – 7:47; Maesyn Baker – 7:51; Oliver Tripodo – 8:03; Carolyn Vice – 8:12; Emma Valentine – 8:24; Tyson Rainwater – 8:28; Beckhym Daniel – 8:29; Kayden Bush – 8:30; Jabel Burton – 8:32; Dominic Liperote – 8:34; Ayden Fields – 8:44; Camelia Jackson – 8:45; Colson Burton – 8:49; Nathan Mendes – 9:12; JT Young – 9:13; Clara Mae Creech – 9:16; Grant Martin – 9:37; Sadie Reed – 9:51; Kobie Brandenburg – 10:06; Noah Thomas – 10:21; Haven Couch – 10:28; Lilly Hicks – 10:31; Ava Stokes – 10:37; Aiden Hoskins – 11:00
3rd & 4th grade (1 mile)
Camdyn Daniel – 7:07; Easton Allen – 7:16; Gavin Hoskins – 7:26; John Liperote – 7:34; Ryler Garland – 7:40; Adleigh Schooler – 7:48; Jude High – 7:54; Brantley Getz – 7:55; Alaina Franson – 8:03; Zack Horn – 8:15; Josiah Waterstrat – 8:17; Liam Faulkner – 8:22; Silas Waterstrat – 8:37; Carter House – 8:47; Elijah George – 9:27; Hunter Looney – 9:35; Manning Welch – 9:45; Harper Brittain – 10:00; Conner Hoskins – 10:04; Jessa DeGough – 10:09; Myles Begley – 10:15; Jace Henson – 10:23; Haelynn Henson – 10:29; Jaxsten Fischer – 10:43; Harrison Creech – 10:44; Autumn Stokes – 10:49; Lily-Kate Emery – 11:01; Olivia Metcalf – 11:30; Kilah Ward – 12:01; Maci Bowman – 14:56
5th & 6th grade (1 mile)
Peerce Chadwell – 6:49; Connor Hinkle – 7:16; Mason DeGough – 7:30; Lauren Scheithauer – 7:32; McKenna Sparkman – 7:33; Guiliana Liperote – 7:49; Keaton Snowden – 7:55; Adalyn Fields – 7:57; Matvey Antonov – 7:59; Alyssa Joseph – 8:01; Daniel Baker – 8:08; Finley Waterstrat – 8:09; Bella Burton – 8:19; Karoline Sutton – 8:38; Elise Kunkel – 8:44; Cash Harrell – 8:59; Kenzie Lawson – 9:06; Harper Metcalf – 9:20; Grayson Martin – 9:48; Kendal Ward – 9:59; Holden Thompson – 10:02; Noah Horn – 10:04; Caylen Collett – 10:15; Maizee Garrett – 10:33; Maddox Begley – 10:37; Savana Scott – 10:46; Farmer Roark – 10:53; Emma Ledford – 11:00.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.