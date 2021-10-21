LONDON — What has been an incredible season for the South Laurel Lady Cardinals came to an end on Thursday night when they dropped a 3-0 loss to the visiting West Jessamine Lady Colts in the quarterfinals of the state soccer tournament.
It would be easy to say that no one saw this season coming for the Lady Cardinals. After all, they finished the 2020 season with a record of 2-10, and several of those losses were not close. But, Coach Jeremy Howard returned what he described as a special group of seniors in 2021, and they proved to be just what his team needed to put together a magical run.
Led by senior captains Lindsey Cox and Ashlyn Davis, the South Laurel seniors pushed this year’s team to an 18-win season in which they only had three losses and were undefeated against district and regional opponents. Other senior players included Hannah Cook, Jayden Fields, Rachel Hicks, Rachel Martin, Karli Mitchell, Brooklyn Taylor, and Madison Vandeventer.
Howard said from the captains to the senior role players, this group will be missed.
“This senior class is a really special group. Both of our captains, Lindsey Cox and Ashlyn Davis, did an extremely good job this year for us,” said Howard. “We basically start three or four seniors and have others who are reserve players. Every one of them were instrumental in our success this year. I just can’t talk enough about how special they are.”
Unfortunately for this bunch, West Jessamine came to London as the best team the Lady Cardinals have faced all season long. That was evident early in the match when the Lady Colts scored in the 27th minute of competition to take the 1-0 lead. It was the first goal in regulation that South Laurel had allowed in five games and only the second allowed goal in over a month of play.
West Jessamine scored just three minutes later on what could have been a missed offsides call to extend their lead to 2-0. Howard said it was a close call that could have really made a difference in the confidence of his team and possibly the outcome of the match.
“They scored the first goal early and it took a little bit out of us. Then they came back and scored again on what could have been a missed offsides call,,” said Howard. “That first goal hurt us, but that second goal definitely took a lot out of us.”
The Lady Cardinals entered the half down 2-0, but after some conversations and adjustments, they came out ready in the second half of the match.
South Laurel picked up the effort coming out of halftime and gave the Lady Colts all they wanted. West Jessamine scored one more goal to go up 3-0, and despite some opportunities, the Lady Cardinals just couldn’t find the back of the net.
“We had a couple of good chances but we weren’t able to find the net,” said Howard. “Once we got into the second half I thought we really competed with them and went toe-to-toe. We just weren’t able to capitalize on some of the opportunities we had.”
With the loss, the season end for the Lady Cardinals, but the accomplishments and memories they made this season will always be there.
“I looked back today and there have only been one or two other teams from South Laurel, on the girls' side, that have reached the Elite Eight. I’m proud of all of our girls. They never stopped, never quit, and never laid down,” said Howard. “Coming from last season to this season, seeing the progression we made, I couldn’t be more proud. I know we have a special group of seniors, but I also think that we return a team that will be able to compete next year and keep this going.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.