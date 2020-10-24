LONDON — Jessica Miller’s North Laurel Lady Jaguars are now Elite Eight bound after shutting down Prestonsburg, 6-0, during first-round action of the KHSAA Girls State Soccer Tournament on Saturday.
The Lady Jaguars received four goals from senior Olivia Rudder, who now has 30 on the season, to improve to a perfect 14-0 while advancing to Monday’s Elite Eight matchup on the road against Russell at 7 p.m.
Miller’s squad has now outscored their opponents 93-13 this season, and 38-2 during postseason play.
Madison Dagley’s 25th goal of the season gave North Laurel an early 1-0 lead at the eight-minute mark of the match.
That’s when the Lady Jaguars began to take over, dominating the time of possession as Rudder scores goals during the 10th, 26th, 35th and 38th minute time give her team a 5-0 advantage at halftime.
Dagley added her 26th goal of the season late in the second half to put the finishing touches on the win for the Lady Jaguars.
North Laurel received another stellar performance on defense while keeper Ellisia Edwards recorded her third consecutive shutout.
An updated story will appear in the Wednesday edition of the Sentinel-Echo.
