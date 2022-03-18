LONDON — It was an exciting opening game of the season for the North Laurel Lady Jaguars when they hosted the Somerset lady Briar Jumpers at home on Thursday night.
In a nailbiter of a game, the Lady Jaguars’ freshman Ellie Adams singled on a ball hit to center field, scoring Hallie Proffitt to give North Laurel the 5-4 win in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Coach Chris Edwards, who won his first game as the head coach of the Lady Jaguars, said it was good to come away with a win in the first game of the season.
“It was a good win to start the season. We had to scratch out a run in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings,” said Edwards. “I’m proud of the fight and the never quit attitude in my girls tonight.”
The Jaguars turned in a strong performance at the plate with 14 hits on the night. Emily Sizemore led the team with a single and a home run while driving in one run. Bella Sizemore had a single and a double, and Braylee Fawbush had one double.
Proffitt, Adams, and Katie Sams each singled twice, while Braylee Fawbush had one single. Adams drove in two runs in the win, and Sams added another.
Madison Parman spent most of the night on the mound for North Laurel. The junior pitched seven and two-thirds innings, scattering seven hits and allowing three earned runs while striking out 10 batters. Bailee Root came in and recorded the last out of the game.
Edwards said he wanted to see his team string some more hits together, but was happy with the performance of the offense and defense overall.
“We had 14 hits tonight and just couldn’t put them together to have a big inning. Emily had a home run and six other girls had multiple hits,” said Edwards. “The seniors stepped up tonight. Madison Parman pitched seven innings. It was a great effort from her. Hallie Proffitt had two hits and led off the eighth with a single which turned into a game-winning run. I’m proud of my kids.”
Both teams were able to score in the first inning and were tied at 1-1 until Somerset added their second run of the night in the top of the fourth.
North Laurel counted and reclaimed the lead after scoring two more runs in the bottom of the fourth, giving them a 3-2 advantage. The Lady Briar Jumpers added another run in the top of the fifth, tying the game at three, apiece.
After Somerset took the 4-3 lead heading into the bottom of the seventh innings, the Lady Jaguars knew they had to score at least one run to stay in the game. A line drive from Fawbush and an error from Somerset allowed Sams to make it home to tie the game at 4-4 and send the game into extra innings.
The Lady Jaguars held Somerset scoreless in the top of the eighth before Adams’ game-winning hit in the bottom of the inning.
Edwards said his team still has a long way to go, but it was a good win this early in the season.
“We definitely have things to work on but always good to start the season with a win,” said Edwards. “It’s very early in the season, but I am proud of these kids. We’ll get back at it with another game tomorrow and a road trip to Northern Kentucky on Saturday.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.