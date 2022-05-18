It was a scoring fest for the North Laurel Lady Jaguars on Tuesday night when they took on the Clay County Lady Tigers in the championship for the 49th District title.
The Lady Jaguars have been playing their best softball of the season over the past month. Entering Tuesday night’s game, they had won 10 of their last 12, scoring double digits in five of the wins.
North Laurel Coach Chris Edwards said he was happy with the way his team showed up and played in the championship matchup.
“It was a good game by my girls tonight. We started out a little slow offensively, and finally got it going in the third when we had a big inning and scored six runs,” said Edwards. “We had 10 hits in our four times at bat, which is good. All of our girls contributed tonight.”
Against the Lady Tigers, North Laurel continued their hot hitting streak, with 10 hits and driving in seven of their 11 runs. Emily Sizemore powered the Lady Jaguars with a home run and three runs batted in. Hallie Proffitt had two doubles and a single.
Katie Sams finished the night with a double. Ellie Adams had two singles, while Saige McClure, Braylee Fawbush, and Madison Parman all singled once. Proffitt drove in three runs and Fawbush drove in two.
Once again, it was Proffitt and Bailee Root who took the mound for North Laurel. Proffitt pitched three and one-third innings, allowing one earned run and striking out three batters. Root threw for one and two-thirds innings, allowing no runs and striking out two batters.
Edwards said his team put together a clean game on the defensive side, and combined with their effort at the plate, led to the big win.
“We pitched well. We were a bit wild in spots tonight, but Hallie and Bailee only gave up one run and one hit. I will take that every night also,” said Edwards. “Defensively, we played well. We caught what we should have and had no errors. I’ll take that every night.”
After a slow start, the Lady Jaguars put their first run on the board in the second inning, taking the 1-0 lead. They exploded for six runs in the third and four more in the fourth, cruising to the 11-1 win that ended in the fourth due to the 10-run rule.
The win gave North Laurel the 49th District title and ensured they will have a home game in the first round of the 13th Region Tournament next week.
Edwards said their goal has always been to win the district championship and now they’re focus on the region.
“Winning tonight was our next goal — to win the district championship. We put ourselves in the spot of being the top seed in the district tournament and it paid off for us,” said Edwards. “We will now get back to work and practice a few days until the region tournament next week.”
