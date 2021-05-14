LONDON — A big eight-run fifth inning from the Frederick Douglass Lady Broncos was just too much for the North Laurel Lady Jaguars to overcome, dropping the 12-9 loss on Friday night at home.
The Lady Jaguars have hit one of the toughest stretches on their schedule over the past week, and have lost four straight games, after their loss on Friday night. They lost both games of a doubleheader to Madison Southern on Thursday and another closer one to Pulaski County earlier in the week.
North Laurel was in complete control early, scoring two runs in each of the first two innings to take a 4-1 lead after two. Frederick Douglass got on the board in the top of the second and never really slowed down, scoring two more in the third, and another in the fourth, before exploding for eight runs in the top of the fifth.
Down 12-7 with two innings remaining, the Lady Jaguars scored a run in each of the sixth and seventh innings, but couldn’t get any closer, losing 12-9.
North Laurel got a big night at the plate from leadoff hitter Emily Sizemore who had a home run, a double, and a single to go along with four runs batted in. The homer set the single-season record for home runs by a North Laurel played in the history of the program, giving Sizemore nine on the year.
Saige McClure and Rick Collett both had a double and a single, and Hallie Proffitt had two singles. Hallie Norvell drove in two runs, while McClure and Collett each drove in one.
Bailee Root, Makayla Mastin, and Norvell all pitched for the Lady Jaguars.
Coach Doug Gregory said that his team has faced some difficult challenges this week, including some injuries, but they’ll be ready to get back to it once the preseason begins.
“It has been a tough week with injuries involving pitchers, but hopefully we can get back on track going into the postseason,” said Gregory. “Emily Sizemore set a new North Laurel record for season home runs tonight. But, with the postseason coming up, we will be healthy and ready to compete”
