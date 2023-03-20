MANCHESTER — After being limited to only nine runs during their first two games, Carly Mink’s South Laurel Lady Cardinals’ bats woke up in a big way during Monday’s matchup with Clay County.
The Lady Cardinals connected with 14 hits, and took advantage of four Lady Tiger errors during their 10-1 win.
“It was a great overall team win,” Mink said. “Good to see us get the bats going all the way through the lineup and (Madison) Worley pitched a great game only allowing two hits.
“It was great to get a win on the road, especially in our region,” she added. “Clay has a good team with some good hitters and I’m proud of our team for playing well through seven innings. We struggled our first couple of games but I think they are coming more together each game. We played pretty good defense and hit the ball throughout the lineup but we still have a lot of things we need to work on as the season progresses.”
Worley was on top of her game, pitching the distance while surrendering only one earned run, and finishing with three strikeouts.
Eighth-grader Emmie Rice was red-hot at the plate, delivering four hits, which included a home run and driving in three runs.
Amara Horn delivered two hits, two RBI, and one run scored while Worley, and Morgan Jackson each collected two hits, and one run scored apiece.
Addison Baker had a hit, two RBI, and a run scored while Hannah Carnes finished with one hit, one RBI, and one run scored.
Aubree Laster had a hit, and two runs scored while Skye Lawson added a hit, and an RBI.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.