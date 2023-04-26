LONDON — When South Laurel’s bats are clicking, the Lady Cardinals are a hard team to beat.
Case in point, Wednesday’s 50th District matchup against Whitley County.
The Lady Cardinals pounded out 11 hits with three of those going for home runs, including Emmie Rice’s walk-off grand slam, and two going for doubles during their 14-2 win over the Lady Colonels.
South Laurel (11-8 overall, 3-2 vs. 50th District opponents) also received a stellar pitching effort by Kenzie Williams, who tossed five innings while allowing four hits, and two earned runs, and finishing with 10 strikeouts.
The Lady Cardinals jumped out to a 4-0 lead before Whitley County (7-19, 2-5) cut its deficit to 4-2 in the top of the third inning.
It was all South Laurel after that.
Two home runs by Rice led to the Lady Cardinals scoring 10 unanswered runs, which included a seven-run fifth inning.
Rice finished with two hits, five RBI, and one run scored while Laster went 2-for-3 with two RBI, and two runs scored.
Addison Baker went 2-for-4 with three RBI and two runs scored while Bailey Frazier was 2-for-3 with an RBI, and two runs scored.
Ale Lawson finished with a hit, an RBI, and two runs scored while Amara Horn had a hit and scored twice.
Hannah Carnes had an RBI and scored once while Morgan Jackson finished with a hit and scored once. Madison Worley also had a run scored.
Ryleigh Petrey led Whitley County with a hit and an RBI while Amber Brown scored once.
Payton Hurst finished with a hit and a run scored while Jadynn Johnson and Kara Canada each finished with a hit apiece.
Makenzie Lunsford took the loss, tossing 4 1/3 of an inning while allowing 11 hits and 10 earned runs while striking out a batter.
