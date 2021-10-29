LONDON — North Laurel’s defense stepped to the forefront again, limiting its opponent to under 14 points for the sixth time this season during Friday’s 27-12 win over Wayne County.
The Jaguars jumped out to a 14-0 lead and never looked back. The win improved North Laurel to 8-2 overall, and the Jaguars will now shift their focus to Friday’s first round playoff game against Pulaski County.
Chris Larkey’s squad will hit the road with hopes of defeating a team that’s had North Laurel’s number.
The Maroons have won nine games in a row against the Jaguars, including this season’s meeting on Oct. 8, when John Hines’ squad won, 40-16.
North Laurel came out throwing and didn’t waste any time jumping on Wayne County.
The Jaguars built a 14-0 lead in the first quarter behind two touchdown passes from Tucker Warren to Eli Sizemore.
Warren’s first touchdown pass, a 27-yarder to Sizemore, gave North Laurel a 7-0 lead with 4:29 remaining in the first quarter. He followed it up with another touchdown pass to Sizemore, a 16-yarder, two minutes later to give the Jaguars a 14-0 advantage with 2:09 left in the first quarter.
Wayne County got on the scoreboard on its ensuing drive as Mason Burchett’s three-yard touchdown run cut North Laurel’s deficit to 14-6 at the 10:34 mark of the second quarter.
Christian Larkey managed to push the Jaguars’ lead to 21-6 with 6:18 left to play in the second quarter after scoring on a five-yard run while the Cardinals answered with :47 remaining in the first half behind Antajuan Dumphord’s 48-yard touchdown pass to Burchett that cut Wayne County’s deficit to 21-12.
North Laurel managed to put some cushion in between itself and Wayne County in the third quarter as Warren managed to escape out of the pocket and score on a 14-yard run while giving his team a 27-12 advantage with 7:52 remaining.
The Jaguar defense continued to shut down the Cardinals’ offensive attack during the final 19 minutes to secure the 15-point win.
