According to a release from UofL, the United States Attorney's Office of Western Kentucky has charged Gaudio, 64, with "interstate communication with intent to extort."
As detailed in the charging document, after Gaudio was told that his contract would not be renewed, he threatened to inform members of the media of alleged NCAA violations within the men’s basketball program unless he was paid a significant sum of money. The allegations of violations are the impermissible production of recruiting videos for prospective student-athletes and the impermissible use of graduate managers in practices and workouts.
Documents say that Gaudio made the threats during an in-person meeting on March 17 with UofL personnel unless the school paid his salary for an additional 17 months or provided an equivalent lump sum. Gaudio sent a text message to UofL containing one of the recruiting videos he threatened to send to the media.
UofL's statement said that "while the University cannot comment further due to the ongoing federal investigation and the NCAA process, it continues to cooperate with authorities as well as with the NCAA on the matter.”
Mack issued the following statement:
“While I cannot comment on the details or substance of the matter, I am grateful for the professionalism of members of law enforcement and the United States Attorney’s Office. The University and I were the victims of Coach Gaudio’s conduct and I will continue to fully cooperate with authorities in their investigations. We take seriously any allegation of NCAA violations within our basketball program and will work within the NCAA processes to fully review the allegations.”
Gaudio and assistant coach Luke Murray were fired effective when their contracts expired at the end of April. Murray, who had served Mack as an assistant for six years at Xavier and UofL, was recently hired as an assistant at Connecticut.
Mack and Gaudio had known each other for 30 years and coached together at Xavier, Wake Forest and Louisville. Gaudi spent eight years as an ESPN analyst before rejoining Mack on the Cardinals' staff three years ago.
In comments to the media, Gaudio's attorney, Brian Butler, said that "when his contract wasn't renewed in March by someone that he had been friends with for 30 years and in the heat of passion he lost his temper, he said some things he regrets saying." Butler said Gaudio had intended to retire in a year, which made his ouster even more devastating.
The comments were "taped," Butler said, and "he wasn't given a chance to walk those back."
"It's a sad day for Dino Gaudio. It's a sad day for his family. He intends to take full responsibility for his lapse in judgment. Dino has lived an exemplary life. We hope that everyone that knows and loves Dino will consider and reflect on all the 40 years of good and put in context a few seconds or minutes of unfortunate comments he made."
Gaudio was charged through a criminal information document rather than an indictment, which is done when a defendant doesn’t intend to contest charges.
The maximum penalty for the charge is two years in prison and a $250,000 fine, or both, but it will likely be far less under federal sentencing guidelines.
In response to a question during a teleconference Monday afternoon, Mack said he made the changes in his staff because "our program wasn't where I wanted it to be at the end of this past season," which ended with the Cards owning a 13-7 record and being left out of the NCAA Tournament.
Mack also said he wanted to put more emphasis on player development and revamp his offensive system. UofL averaged only 68 points per game, 12th in the ACC, their field goal percentage of .431 was 11th, their 3-point field goal percentage of .308 was 14th and their made 3-pointers (5.4 per game) were last.
To fill the open spots, Mack hired Ross McMains, an assistant coach on the New Zealand national team, and promoted Kahil Hill from director of basketball operations.
Russ Brown, a former sportswriter for The Courier-Journal and USA Today, covers University of Louisville sports and college football and basketball for Kentucky Today. He can be contacted at 0926.russ.brown@gmail.com.
