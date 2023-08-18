LONDON — The North Laurel boys cross country team returns an experienced squad that graduated only one runner from last season.
Coach Rachel Gaynor said she’s excited to see how the season will go for her squad.
“The combination of returning varsity runners and very good middle school runners should make practice very competitive,” she said. “Our strength will be our number of runners fighting for the top seven spots. They should know if they have an off week they may not be in the top seven at the next big meet. Our weakness may be that many of our runners are very similar and we may not have one of the top runners at a meet.
“We will have a competitive schedule that prepares us for the postseason,” Gaynor added. “All the meets are not currently posted on Milesplit, so we are still in the process of finalizing it. We look forward to working and seeing how the season progresses. Hopefully it will result in continued success at the region with both teams advancing to the state meet in late October.”
