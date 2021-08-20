LONDON — North Laurel opened the season with one of the program’s biggest victories by knocking off Bell County in overtime, 30-22.
Jaguar sophomore quarterback Tucker Warren passed for two touchdowns and ran for two more to help guide North Laurel to its first-ever win against the Bobcats.
Warren’s six-yard touchdown run turned out to be the game-winner while the Jaguar defense made crucial stops when needed.
After a scoreless first quarter, North Laurel found paydirt as Tucker Warren hit Christian Larkey for a four-yard touchdown strike to give the Jaguars a 7-0 lead with 11:12 remaining in the first half.
North Laurel forced a turnover on the Bobcats’ ensuing possession as Austin Johnson recovered a fumble but the Jaguars failed to take advantage of the miscue.
Bell County put together a drive during its ensuing offensive possession and marched downfield and cut its deficit to 7-6 at the 3:12 mark behind a three-yard touchdown run from Daniel Thomas.
North Laurel answered with a touchdown right before halftime to take a 14-6 lead into the locker room. Warren was able to break loose and reach the end zone with a four-yard run at the 59 second mark while increasing his team’s lead to eight points.
Coach Dudley Hilton had his Bobcats primed and ready coming out in the second half, and it only took Bell County a minute to tie the contest.
Dawson Woolum broke free for a 59-yard touchdown run while Thomas added the two-point conversion to tie the game at 14 apiece.
Hilton’s squad took their first lead of the game with 2:39 remaining in the third quarter as Woolum scored again, a three-yarder. Thomas added another two-point conversion to push the Bobcats’ advantage to 22-14.
North Laurel answered on its ensuing possession as Warren found Caden Harris open for a six-yard touchdown connection. The Jaguars were able to convert the two-point conversion with Warren hitting Gavin Hurst in the end zone to tie the game at 22 apiece with 11:50 remaining in regulation.
North Laurel’s defense forced Bell County to punt the ball on its following offensive possession. The Jaguars put together a drive but Warren was intercepted at the North Laurel 46-yard line.
The Jaguars had a chance to win the game at the end of regulation but barely missed a 40-yard goal attempt.
Larkey’s squad was able to put the game away in overtime as Warren scored on a six-yard touchdown run. He then converted the two-point conversion by connecting with Harris to give North Laurel a 30-22 advantage.
The Jaguar defense answered the call on Bell County’s possession, keeping the Bobcats out of the end zone to pick up the win.
North Laurel will be back in action Friday on the road against Marion County.
