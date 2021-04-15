LONDON—The North Laurel Lady Jaguars dropped their first game of the season in extra innings on Thursday night, 12-11, after fighting back from a 5-0 lead by Perry County Central.
The Lady Commodores came in hot on Thursday night, scoring five runs in the first inning but North Laurel Coach Doug Gregory said he was impressed with the fight he saw from his team to get back into the game.
“We fought, we battled,” he said. “This was only our fourth game where everyone else has already played eight or nine games and we’re still learning each other. We’re still trying to learn what we need to do and what needs to take place for us to secure wins against bigger teams. We put ourselves in a hole but we battled back. We’ll count this as a loss and as a learning experience and we’ll move on.”
The Lady Jaguars were able to tie the game up in the seventh inning to force the game into extra innings but the Lady Commodores were able to pull away to find the win, 12-11.
“I’m really proud of my girls—they all battled,” Gregory said. “Maddie Dagley did exceptional at the mound, Emily Sizemore did great with her bat. It was an all-around team effort to come back and battle in that type of situation—to come back in the seventh inning and tie the game and had an opportunity to win this game.”
“North and South game is always a tough matchup because it’s crosstown rivals,” Gregory said. “I think tonight’s (Thursday) game will help us a ton because the competition was a little stiffer. So, we’ll go out there tomorrow (Friday) night, see what happens, and hopefully, it’ll be a different outcome.”
