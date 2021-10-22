LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Analyzing the progress his Louisville basketball team has made through the early weeks of preseason practice, coach Chris Mack noted that there have been good days and bad days.
Have the good days outnumbered the bad days?
"It's always a good day when you're on the practice floor, " he said during a UofL Media Day interview Tuesday afternoon. "Even when there's things as a coach that frustrate you or aren't where they need to be."
These on-court days are even more precious to Mack than usual because his days are numbered. Three weeks from now, on Nov. 9 when the Cardinals open their season against Southern in the KFC Yum! Center, Mack won't be in his customary seat on the bench or pacing in front of it yelling instructions to his players. Instead, he will be at home watching the action on TV, reduced to being a fan with no impact on the game.
Under the terms of a six-game suspension by UofL as a result of not following university protocol in the firing of assistant coach Dino Gaudio last March, Mack will not be allowed to have any contact with his players or coaches through Nov. 27, the Cards' second game in the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship in Nassau.
In addition to Southern and the opening game in the Baha Mar event, Mack will miss home games against Furman, Navy and Detroit Mercy, all games UofL will be heavily favored to win. His first game back on the sideline will be at Michigan State on Dec. 1 in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.
So how will Mack pass the time during those 19 days?
"Take my kids to school and sit and wait til I pick them up," he said. "It's going to put me on pins and needles Nov. 9, not being there."
And what does he think the forced hiatus will be like the rest of the time?
"I don't know what it's gonna be like. I've never experienced it, so I have no idea what it's gonna be like. I don't think I can do a whole lot (with the team), can't do anything."
In Mack's absence, assistant coach Mike Pegues will serve as the interim coach. Peagues, 43, was an assistant under Mack for six seasons at Xavier, then followed him to UofL in 2018.
"I've known Mike for 10 years and I trust him with anything," Mack said. "He's loyal, he's smart, he's passionate. He's a head coach in waiting, whenever that opportunity presents itself. It's gonna present itself Nov. 9 and he'll do a terrific job. He knows our system. He's been in all the same staff meetings, on-court practices, post practice meetings, so he has a great feel for our (system). Mike will do a great job in my absence. I have no doubt."
Mack declined to answer any questions involving the NCAA's ongoing investigation of the Louisville basketball program, including two Level II violations that were levied against him last month, sparked by Gaudio's accusations. Mack said at the ACC Tipoff event earlier this month that he would fight the allegations "with my last breath."
"I'm not gonna talk about any of the NCAA stuff," he said Tuesday. "I made my comment at the ACC (media day). Some people didn't like it. I'm just gonna leave it at that and worry about our team and coach our guys. Appreciate you asking. At some point I'd love to be able to talk about it for a long time, a very long time."
Asked if that was a promise, he replied, "Yep."
Despite the prospect of having limited time with his players next month, Mack said he doesn't feel any more sense of urgency than normal to get his team ready for its early games.
"I have urgency every day," he said. "When you're a coach in the preseason you look at it so much differently than a player does. A player just goes out there and practices against his buddies every day. You've got a six-week chart of what you've got to get accomplished. You're constantly assessing where you think you're at, what areas your team has to get better in. So you always feel that pressure. I don't think I feel any additional pressure for Nov. 9 that I wouldn't feel any other year."
In other comments, Mack said center Malik Williams "looks great" in his comeback from foot and ankle injuries but is being held out of practice occasionally to be "extra cautious;" called sophomore forward Jae'Lyn Withers UofL's "most talented player by far;" said grad transfer Jarrod West will be an "awesome" point guard and is a "dogged defender;" and praised new assistant coach Ross McMains for his efforts in retooling the Cards offense to play at a faster pace.
QUOTABLE: Mack on 6-8 JUCO Sydney Curry--"He walked into the Kueber Center at 300 pounds. And although (football coach) Scott Satterfield would have appreciated that, I didn't. He's about 277 now; our goal is to get him to 268-270."
DUKE NAMED ACC FAVORITE, CARDS SNUBBED
Media that cover the ACC don't think much of Louisville's prospects in the ACC this season, predicting that the Cards will finish sixth in the 15-team league, although they did get one first-place vote. And the only player picked on one of the two all-conference teams consisting of 12 players was senior center Malik Williams, who was named to the second team.
Duke was chosen as the favorite to win the championship, receiving 47 of the 81 first-place votes and 1,132 points. Defending regular season champ Florida State was runnerup, with 14 first-place votes and 1,034 points. Reigning ACC Tournament titlist Georgia Tech was voted 10th.
Duke freshman forward Paolo Banchero was named Preseason Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year. The 6-foot-10, 250-pound Seattle native was ranked as the No. 3 overall player by ESPN in the class of 2021.
ACC PRESEASON POLL
School, Points (first-place votes in parentheses)
1. Duke (47), 1,132; 2. Florida State (14), 1,034; 3. North Carolina (5), 1,001; 4. Virginia (9), 949; 5. Virginia Tech (5), 857; 6. Louisville (1), 791; 7. Syracuse 781; 8. Notre Dame 599; 9. NC State 555; 10. Georgia Tech 524; 11. Clemson 430; 12. Miami 428; Wake Forest 274; 14. Pittsburgh; 15. Boston College 112.
PRESEASON ALL-ACC
First Team (Name, School, Votes)--Buddy Boeheim, Syracuse, 68; Keve Aluma, Virginia Tech, 52; Paolo Banchero, Duke, 49; Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 46; Isaiah Wong, Miami, 37.
Second Team--Michael Devoe, Georgia Tech, 25; Kihei Clark, Virginia, 23; Prentiss Hubb, Notre Dame, 17; Mark Williams, Duke, 12; Wendell Moore Jr., Duke, 9; Caleb Love, North Carolina, 9; Malik Williams, Louisville, 9.
Preseason Player of the Year--Paolo Banchero, Duke, 28; Keve Aluma, Virginia Tech, 16; Buddy Boeheim, Syracuse, 13; Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 12; Kihei Clark, Virginia, 5; Wendell Moore Jr., Duke, 3
Caleb Love, North Carolina, 2; Mark Williams, Duke, 2.
Preseason Freshman of the Year--Paolo Banchero, Duke, 64; Trevor Keels, Duke, 5; Terquavion Smith, NC State, 3; Dontrez Styles, North Carolina, 3; Igor Milicic Jr., Virginia, 3; Wooga Poplar, Miami, 1; Benny Williams, Syracuse, 1; Cameron Hildreth, Wake Forest, 1.
