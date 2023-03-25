Moments after Kansas State won its third straight NCAA Tournament game — a 98-93 overtime triumph over Michigan State in the East Regional semifinals on Thursday night — coach Jerome Tang was sharing his faith.
Before he even started talking about a game that took everything his team had to overcome the gritty Spartans, Tang gave a mini sermon in the Big Apple.
“First of all, I just want to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,” said Tang. “I’m just telling you, I would not be where I'm at right now if it wasn't for his faithfulness in my life and guidance. And every one of these guys up here, their faith is important to them. It doesn't matter what their faith is, but it's important to them and guides their life.”
The team’s star guard, Markquis Nowell, who set an NCAA Tournament record for assists in a game with 19, echoed his coach by giving praise to his Creator.
“I just want to give all the honor and glory to the man himself for giving me this platform to showcase my talents and my gifts. But today was a special one, man,” said Nowell, who scored 20 points and overcome an ankle injury to help led Kansas State to victory. “I've got to give a lot to credit to my teammates for battling, for fighting through adversity when we was down. … I can't even explain how I'm feeling right now. I just know that I'm blessed and I'm grateful.”
Another one of Kansas State’s top stars, former University of Florida standout Keyontae Johnson, also overcome insurmountable odds to continue his college career. Johnson collapsed on the court nearly two years ago before a game in Gainesville because of a heart condition. He returned to the court and Kansas State helped revive his college career, once considered to be an impossible task.
“It's a blessing, just I always say that, God gave me a second chance. I'm just out here taking advantage of it, just having fun,” he said. “I wanted to get the win with my guys, all my teammates from New York. So that was a big part of my goal today, and just keep it going. I've never been to Houston, so my motto is try to get to Houston and just keep this going really.”
The Wildcats (26-9), the team that knocked Kentucky out of the tournament in the second round last week in Greensboro, are two games away from reaching the NCAA finals for the first time since 1951. Ironically it was Kentucky who dealt the Kansas State Wildcats a 68-58 setback in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Tang, who was on the Baylor staff that won the NCAA title two years ago, sees something special in the makeup of his first Kansas State squad, a foundation that starts within each player’s faith and belief system that transcends beyond the court.
“I see it in their work ethic, I see it in how they treat people off the court, and I hope y'all saw the love that they have for each other, the joy with which they play and the freedom that they're allowed to be out there and play,” Tang said. “I’m just really, really thankful I get to yell at them in practice one more day. We just get to spend another day and dap each other up, all little things that really matter. I'm just so thankful for that.”
As the Kanas State coach knows, winning and advancing at each stage is more difficult. The Wildcats will face surprising Florida Atlantic in the East Regional finals.
“This thing is hard. It's hard to do,” he said. “Man, when it happens, you just have to really embrace it and enjoy it and not -- like take a moment. We've got to take a moment and just really soak this thing in before we move on to the next thing.”
A win over the Owls will send Kansas State to the Final Four for the first time since 1964.
