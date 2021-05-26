Fall and Winter sports nominees released for fifth annual TRISPY Awards

CORBIN — The fall and winter sports nominees have been released for the fifth annual TRISPY Awards, which honor the top high school athletes in Laurel, Knox, and Whitley counties.
This year’s TRISPY Awards will be conducted virtually as a video of the award ceremony will be released Thursday, June 24 at 6 p.m. Due to the spring sports season ending later than usual due to COVID adjustments this year, a live event was not possible.
The video will be shared on both The Sentinel-Echo and The Times-Tribune websites along with both newspapers’ Facebook pages, and the TRISPY Facebook Page.
A magazine with all the nominees will also be released for nominees, families, and community members to remember what started as a great year in Tri-County athletics.
The event, co-hosted by The Sentinel-Echo and The Times-Tribune, will feature awards in more than 20 categories, including individual awards for each fall, winter, and spring sport.
Listed below are the fall and winter sports nominees (nominees are listed in alphabetical order) in each category:
Fall Sports
Boys Golf
Charleston Dixon, Barbourville
Eli Fischer, Corbin
Brayden Reed, South Laurel
Girls Golf
Kinsely Blair, North Laurel
Brooke Elliott, Corbin
Kendall Hacker, North Laurel
Boys Cross County
Sean Simons, Corbin
Will Stanko, South Laurel
Austin Terrell, Corbin
Girls Cross Country
Lauren Crouch, North Laurel
Nancy Jane Jackson, Corbin
Nevaeh Warren, Williamsburg
Boys Soccer
Gabe Cima, Corbin
Jose Torres, Corbin
Kyle Webb, Corbin
Girls Soccer
Meg Anderson, North Laurel
Madison Dagley, North Laurel
Olivia Rudder, North Laurel
Volleyball
Alexis Blankenship, Lynn Camp
Emma Krutsinger, Corbin
Morgan Stacy, Corbin
Football
Sydney Bowen, Williamsburg
Seth Mills, Corbin
Gavon Thomas, Williamsburg
Winter Sports
Girls Basketball
Rachel Presley, South Laurel
Shelby Stewart, Corbin
Hailee Valentine, North Laurel
Boys Basketball
Hayden Llewellyn, Corbin
Reed Sheppard, North Laurel
Jevonte Turner, Knox Central
Girls Swimming
Belle Chappell, North Laurel
Madison Jones, South Laurel
Taylor Miller, Corbin
Boys Swimming
Jonah Black, Corbin
Brookz Dizney, North Laurel
Brady Trosper, South Laurel
Girls Bowling
Lauren Shackleford, Corbin
Brooke Stewart, Corbin
Madison Young, Corbin
Boys Bowling
Kevin Allen, Corbin
Sam Belew, Corbin
Mark Prewitt, Corbin
Boys Wrestling
Caleb Brown, Whitley County
Tanner Morris, Knox Central
Steve Partin, Knox Central
Girls Wrestling
Hailey Foster, Knox Central
Lauren Matney, Whitley County
Chloe Riley, Knox Central
Boys Archery
Matthew Cochrane, North Laurel
Isaac Ivey, North Laurel
Tayten Sowders, South Laurel
Girls Archery
Savannah Hoffman, Barbourville
Addison Metcalf, North Laurel
Savannah Philpot, North Laurel
Cheer Team
Corbin High School
Knox Central High School
North Laurel High School
