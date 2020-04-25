CORBIN — A rivalry unmatched — Corbin vs. South Laurel.
From 2006 to 2010, whenever Steve Wright’s and Tony Pietrowski’s teams battled on the hardwood, fans across the mountains came to watch them play.
During that time, no teams dominated the 13th Region like the Redhounds and Cardinals.
When it came to crowning a 13th Region champion during the five years, it was either South Laurel (2006, 2007, and 2008) or Corbin (2009, and 2010) bringing home the gold.
The KHSAA’s realignment announcement in 2005 made the rivalry a reality as South Laurel moved from the 12th Region into the 13th Region and 50th District in 2005-06 just a year removed from winning a state championship.
Corbin wasn’t a stranger to the Sweet 16 either. Tony Pietrowski’s Redhounds participated in the 2005 state tournament and reached the Elite Eight before losing to University Heights in overtime.
So the stage was set for many years to come, a battle between two heavyweights, and they didn’t disappoint.
The two teams met 19 times during the five-year stretch, including eight matchups in postseason play.
South Laurel won 11 times while Corbin picked up eight wins. The Cardinals held a 5-3 advantage in postseason play but the Redhounds won the last three postseason meetings.
“We had played Corbin sporadically over the years but it was nothing like it was once realignment took place,” Wright said. “I don’t believe it was to anyone’s advantage to play before the realignment. We both played in different regions at the time. We were 10 miles away but like I said, we played in different regions. There just wasn’t a good reason to play, to be honest.
“The people in the 12th Region weren’t crazy about us because we were winning at that time,” he added. “That’s the bottom line. There were people happy that we were leaving, so we got moved and the rivalry was able to get to where it should have been due to the realignment — being out of region kept it from being that. Both teams were really good. We both had talent. When you have a team like Corbin on your schedule it raised your play during practices. We knew we had to be ready to play. What made it tough is when you had to face them a lot of times in a season. To be able to play a team like a Corbin, raised our level of play and it made it exciting. Tony and I had respect for each other and our programs. We had a lot of battles.”
Pietrowski said once South Laurel was moved to the 13th Region and 50th District, the rivalry had even more importance.
“I think that Laurel County and Corbin had a rivalry but when the realignment took place and South Laurel was put in the 50th District it made the rivalry even bigger,” he said. “The proximity between the two schools isn’t far, and then when you put district and region titles on the line, it made things bigger. I believe looking at the 50th District that whoever comes out of it, plays a role in who is going to the state tournament. A lot of times both of us, if not just one of us, were vying for a regional championship during that stretch. We also began to seed the district and we played each team twice and there were a lot of years that Corbin and South Laurel played three or even four times in a season.
“We both had talent coming up around the same time,” he added. “It’s strange how that happens. There was some high-quality basketball during that stretch. It was really fun to be a part of. There were some good moments and bad moments but during that stretch we were playing South in the district and region,” Pietrowski added. “They were a good team and well-coached. We had a lot of battles. I feel like every game we played, it had a packed gym for both sides, and both teams would be well-prepared. Both teams always had a chance to win. There were always a lot on the line and me and Coach Wright had a lot of battles. I think the rivalry made both of our teams better. I believe it made the environment of basketball awesome, and back then you had a hard time getting in to watch Corbin and South Laurel play.”
In 2006, South Laurel had hopes of defending its state championship and began its stay in the 13th Region by not only defeating Corbin twice during regular season play but also in the 50th District Tournament championship game.
The Cardinals won the 13th Region championship by outlasting Barbourville, 47-46, while Corbin saw its run come to an end in the first round of the tournament after falling to host Clay County, 58-49.
The nine-point loss marked the last time the Redhounds wouldn’t reach the regional finals for the next five years.
The two teams met up in the 13th Region title game in 2007 after seeing South Laurel go 3-0 against the Redhounds during regular season play.
The Cardinals defeated Corbin 75-48 in the 50th District finals before hooking up in a classic against the Redhounds during the 13th Region title game.
Corbin hung tough throughout their matchup with South Laurel at home and almost pulled off the upset but Ty Proffitt’s leaner in the lane with five seconds remaining gave South Laurel a 66-64 victory.
“I think it showed our guys and a lot of people in the area just how good both teams were at that time,” Pietrowski said. “South Laurel was very talented. They were loaded and playing well and we seemed to have peaked at the right time and had them on the ropes late. I think that game gave our guys a lot of confidence. We were a good team and we beat Bell County that year to get to play South. It was disappointing we didn’t win that game but I was proud of how our guys played.
“It was a big game,” he added. “It was the next to last time the region was played in a high school gym. I still talk to my guys about how exciting it was, the level it was played at, and how loud it was.”
Wright said having plenty of offensive options played a big role in the win over Corbin.
“It was a heck of a game. We had options when the game was tied but Ty hit a big-time shot and made a big-time play to win it for us,” he said. “Our guys were able to pull it through. We had guys like Walt (Allen), Jordan (Hammonds), and Trey (Smith) that had hit big shots. We just found a way to win. Our guys battled the entire game and so did Corbin’s. It was one of those games where we were fortunate to execute in the end. That was a special game and our guys raised their level to the level of our competition. That game was a classic.”
In 2008, many thought the Redhounds had turned the corner.
They snapped South Laurel’s seven-game win streak in the series by picking up a 65-44 victory a week and a half before Christmas.
But South Laurel answered with a 61-35 win at Corbin before beating the Redhounds in the 50th District title game, 53-50.
The two teams once again cruised through regional tournament play and met in the finals for the second straight year.
Corbin dominated throughout and led by 13 points with four minutes remaining before seeing the Cardinals rally and force overtime thanks to a jumper by Wes Dean.
South Laurel managed to put the game out of reach in overtime while recording its third straight regional crown with a 59-49 win.
“I just think that we had been on such a high for so many years that our team just believed they could win,” Wright said. “I don’t feel like Corbin collapsed or anything. We just started making shots and were able to make stops. We had been successful over time and the kids just believed they could win. Those last four minutes, we just made plays.
“At that time, the kids believed they could win and they just kept fighting,” he added. “A real credit to that group was they never quit. They thought they could get it done. They weren’t as talented maybe as we had been in year’s past but they got the job done. I know it was a great day in the history of our program because a lot of people thought the last nail was put in the coffin but it wasn’t.”
Pietrowski admitted it was a victory his team let slip away.
“That one was a tough one,” Pietrowski said. “It was a game we had played well in. We were up 12 or 13 points late in the game. When you look back, you can do a lot of ifs and buts, and those kinds of things, but that loss helped us. It made us a better team and I believe it taught us how to finish games. I’m proud of those kids, though. It was a tough loss but I thought it was a turning point for us, too. It helped us that summer to get better and it propelled us to go the next step the next few years.”
With 2008’s loss still in the back of their mind, Pietrowski’s Redhounds entered the following season with a chip on their shoulder.
Corbin won two out of three matchups between the two teams during regular season play while winning the 50th District title game, 66-58.
The two teams once again reached the finals of the 13th Region Tournament with Corbin surviving a 56-51 matchup with North Laurel while South Laurel outlasted Middlesboro, 81-68, in semifinal action.
The Redhounds made no doubt about who the better team was in the finals by jumping out to a double-digit lead in the first quarter and never looking back during their 71-35 win.
“In my mind, we were there but it was a hurdle we had to get over as a coaching staff and as a team,” Pietrowski said. “We came into the season that year with a chip on our shoulder. We knew we had to come out and do what we had done during the regular season. We felt like we had the better team. To come out and do what we did and stretch the lead like we did was fun to watch. It was nice to see our players to be able to relax a bit with the lead we had and enjoy the moment, and take it all in.
“It was important to get that win,” he added. “We felt like we had the talent to play with any team on any given night. We just kept believing. To do it in the fashion that we did was big for our team.”
Wright said his team never got on track after its battle against Middlesboro the night before.
“The game the night before against Middlesboro hurt us,” he said. “It was a really tough game. Matt St. John had something like 28 points and 20 rebounds in that game. It seemed like we had to play so hard to get that win and it seemed like that game drained us. But take nothing away from Corbin. They were good and they beat us. They came out and took control early. They played well and deserved the win.”
That would be the last time both Wright and Pietrowski went head-to-head in a regional title game.
The Cardinals were knocked off by North Laurel in the 13th Region Tournament semifinals while Corbin went on and captured its second straight 13th Region championship while also beating South Laurel twice during the regular season.
“We had really good leadership,” Pietrowski said. “We felt like both Isaac (Wilson) and Madison (Johnson) were really good leaders for our team. I think the roles changed a bit to where we were the top dogs. We had a lot of confidence and the kids embraced the season.
“We thought we would have seen South Laurel in the finals again but was happy to make it and win back-to-back region titles,” he added. “That was a special moment for Corbin. I always told the kids that the old-timers around here will always remember them for that than any individual things they had ever done.”
Injuries took a toll on Wright’s team in 2010.
The Cardinals finished regular season play with 16 wins and survived a 54-53 battle against Knox Central during first-round action of the 13th Region Tournament before falling to North Laurel, 62-53.
“In all of the years during that stretch, we never had injuries like we did that year, but that’s just the way it goes,” Wright said. “North Laurel had a good team that year and played well.
“It was a special rivalry during that stretch,” he added. “I have a lot of respect for Tony. We wanted to beat each other but I thought our players showed them respect and they showed us respect. It was a special time. The atmosphere when us and Corbin played was unmatched.”
