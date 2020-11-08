LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- The University of Louisville, KFC Yum! Center and Galt House Hotel will serve as host for a men’s basketball event that will include nine participating teams who will play 18 games over a 10-day stretch from Nov. 25 through Dec. 4.
The field of nine teams includes seven 20-game winners from a year ago, six teams that won or finished second in their respective conferences, and a group that collectively won two-thirds of their games last season (189-93 record in 2019-20).
The participating teams are Duquesne (21-9 in 2019-20, fifth in Atlantic 10), UNC Greensboro (23-9, third in Southern Conference); Little Rock (21-10, Sun Belt Champions); Louisville (24-7, tied for second in ACC), Prairie View A&M (19-13, SWAC Champions); Seton Hall (21-9, BIG EAST Co-Champion), Southern Illinois (16-16, fifth in Missouri Valley Conference); Western Kentucky (20-10, tied for second in Conference USA); and Winthrop (24-10, Big South Co-Champion).
Five teams will play five games each (Little Rock, Louisville, UNC Greensboro, Prairie View A&M and Winthrop), three will play three games (Duquesne, Southern Illinois and Western Kentucky) and one will play two (Seton Hall) during the first week-plus of the college basketball season. There will be three days with triple-headers, three days with a pair of games, three days with a single game and one day without a game (Thanksgiving) during the 10-day period.
The Wade Houston Tipoff Classic will be the designated multi-team event and will incorporate two games each from eight of the participants. Each of the remaining games in Louisville during the stretch will serve as regular, non-conference games on each team’s schedule. Western Kentucky is playing three games outside of the multi-team event.
Louisville will open its 2020-21 season on Nov. 25 against Southern Illinois as part of an opening day triple-header in the KFC Yum! Center that will also include Winthrop against Seton Hall and Little Rock vs. UNC Greensboro. The Cardinals will play their next four games on Nov. 27 against Seton Hall; Nov. 29 against Prairie View A&M; Dec. 1 against Western Kentucky and Dec. 4 against UNC Greensboro. Additional dates and opponents on the UofL schedule will be announced at a later date.
