LONDON — A fast start by the South Laurel Lady Cardinals led to a 73-45 win over the Whitley County Lady Colonels on Friday night in the 50th District matchup.
The win came just two nights after the Lady Cardinals dropped a district game against Corbin in a 55-51 loss at home, entering the game losing two of their last three.
Coach Chris Souder said that he thought his team played much better against Whitley County and put together a complete team effort in the win.
“It was just a really good team win tonight. We haven’t played the best the past few games,” said Souder. “We were really good on both ends tonight and finally shot the ball like we are capable.”
Clara Collins led the way for the Lady Cardinals, scoring 16 points and knocking down three three-point shots on the night. Rachel Presley finished the night with 15 points, followed by Gracie Turner with 14. South Laurel knocked down a combined 10 three-pointers in the win.
Souder said that South Laurel played complementary basketball, with both solid perimeter and inside play on Friday.
“We took an inside-outside approach tonight and it helped us,” said Souder. “We shared the ball tonight and we are much better when we do that.”
South Laurel wasted no time jumping out ahead of the Lady Colonels on Friday. Collins scored 10 of her 16 points in the first quarter and Emily Cox added seven points, as the Lady Cardinals took a 26-11 lead after one.
A pair of threes from Corbin Miller, and a three-pointer each from Collins, Turner, and Gracie Hoskins continued the Lady Cardinals’ dominance on the offensive end in the second quarter. Presley added six free throws and South Laurel took a 52-27 lead into the half.
Whitley County Coach Sean Pigman complimented the Lady Cardinals on how well they shot the ball from outside and the foul line.
“Credit to South Laurel. They were ready and played with lots of energy and the biggest thing was they made shots,” said Pigman. “They made eight threes in the first half and went 16-of-18 from the line in the first half.”
The second half saw several South Laurel subs make it into the game. Both teams were able to play most of their rosters, as the Lady Cardinals maintained their large lead throughout the game, taking the 73-45 win.
Despite the loss, Pigman said he liked the way his kids continued to play hard, even when they were down.
“Our kids did not quit, but it wasn’t our night,” said Pigman. “We will regroup and get ready for Russell County tomorrow night.”
South Laurel 73, Whitley County 45
South Laurel 26 26 14 7 73
Whitley County 11 16 12 6 45
South Laurel (73) — Collins 16, Presley 15, Turner 14, Cox 8, Miller 6, Hoskins 3, Messer 3, Bundy 2, Smith 6.
Whitley County (45) — Logan 3, Ahumada 8, t. Rice 7, Douglas 13, Clemens 8, J. Rice 3, Barton 2, Brummett 1.
