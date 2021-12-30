London, KY (40741)

Today

Cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. Areas of patchy fog. High 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.