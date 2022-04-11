A strong start from the South Laurel Lady Cardinals led to an easy 9-1 win over the Clay County Lady Tigers on Monday night in the 13th Region matchup.
South Laurel had an impressive night at the plate, collecting nine hits and driving in all nine of their runs. They were also strong on the defensive end, allowing just one hit and five total baserunners from the Lady Tigers.
Makayla Blair and Hannah Carnes powered the Lady Cardinals at the plate. They each had one double and one single in the win. Jaylyn Lewis and Addison Baker each singled twice, while Brooklyne Allen added one single.
Starting on the mound for South Laurel was Madison Worley, who turned in a dominant performance versus Clay County. Worley pitched a complete game, seven innings, allowing just one hit and giving up no earned runs, while striking out four batters. The Lady Tigers’ only run on the night came in the top of the fifth inning, with the game out of hand.
The Lady Cardinals wasted no time getting things started on Monday. With the bases loaded in the bottom of the first, Clay County’s pitcher sent two runs home with a hit by pitch and a walk. A ground ball by Carnes scored Worley and Baker two batters later, giving the Lady Cardinals a 4-0 lead after one.
South Laurel added another run in the bottom of the second when a single by Baker scored Aubrey Bundy to extend the Lady Cardinals’ lead to 5-0.
Neither team could find the scoring column in the third or fourth innings. Clay County added their lone run of the night in the top of the fifth, cutting the lead to 5-1.
South Laurel quickly responded in the bottom of the fifth, scoring four more runs. Hits from Carnes and Lewis scored two runs to start the inning, pushing the South Laurel lead to 7-1. The Lady Cardinals’ next two runs came on a walk and wild pitch, giving South Laurel the 9-1 lead and the win.
With the win, the Lady Cardinals improved to 6-8 on the season. They will return to action on Tuesday, playing Southwester, before taking on Corbin on Thursday in their first district game of the year.
