LONDON — North Laurel jumped out of the gate and scored the game’s first 11 points and never looked back during its 62-38 victory over Rockcastle County.
The Lady Jaguars (12-2) welcomed the Lady Rockets with a block party early in the game, courtesy of Chloe McKnight.
McKnight blocked four shots during the opening quarter, allowing North Laurel to build a commanding 25-5 advantage during the game’s first eight minutes.
The 24-point win also marked the return of Brooke Nichelson after seeing her miss the Lady Jaguars’ first 13 games of the season.
Nichelson turned in an impressive effort, scoring 12 points while Hailee Valentine and Emily Sizemore led the way with 14 points. Chloe McKnight finished the game with 13 points.
“I was pleased with how we started the game overall,” North Laurel coach Eddie Mahan said. “We still have multiple things we need to be improving on but I see improvement on both sides of the ball.
“I thought Chloe McKnight set the tone for our team,” he added. “She keeps improving throughout the year and you can see her learning how to be aggressive and not get out of position or foul while doing so.”
Chloe McKnight scored 11 points during the first quarter while Valentine added seven points to give North Laurel a 25-5 edge. The Lady Jaguars took a commanding 39-13 lead at halftime behind Emily Sizemore’s six points in the second quarter while Bella Sizemore hit a 3-pointer.
North Laurel put the finishing touches on its win during the second half as Nichelson scored eight points while Emily Sizemore finished with six points during the third and fourth quarters.
“It was nice having Brooke Nichelson back in the lineup tonight for the first game all season,” Mahan said. “With us just working her back in, we limited her minutes and she just played a little over eight for the game but had 12 points and changed the entire makeup and intensity of our defense. She is one of the most gifted players in the state and I can’t wait to see how she develops over the next few weeks as we prepare for post season.
“As we have seen all year Emily Sizemore and Hailee Valentine continue to be our consistency,” he added. “They keep our team together no matter what lineups or what’s going on.”
The Lady Jaguars are scheduled to be back in action Thursday on the road against crosstown rival South Laurel. The game is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. start.
North Laurel 62, Rockcastle County 38
Rockcastle Co. 5 8 11 14 38
North Laurel 25 14 11 12 62
Rockcastle Co. (38) — T. King 5, H. King 11, Burdetts 3, Cash 5, Shearer 12, Santo 2.
South Laurel (62) — Valentine 14, B. Sizemore 6, Nichelson 12, E. Sizemore 14, C. McKnight 13, C. McKnight 1, Sams 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.