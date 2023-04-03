FORT WALTON BEACH, FLORIDA — Better late than never.
Trailing 5-3 entering the fifth inning, Chris Edwards’ North Laurel Lady Jaguars answered the bell, scoring three runs in the top of the fifth inning while adding two more runs in the top of the seventh inning to defeat Bethlehem, 8-6, during Monday’s action in the Florida Softball Beach Bash.
Seventh-grader Emma Carl did her job in the pitcher’s circle, picking up her fourth win of the season, scattering six hits while giving up four earned runs.
“This was a great win for our team today,” Edwards said. “Bethlehem is the preseason favorite to win their region, and their pitcher was really good. We managed to scratch out a win.
“Emma Carl got the win tonight,” he added. “She scattered six hits and only four of the runs she gave up were earned. She went against a top 20 team and competed. She threw a wonderful game. The sky is the limit for her.”
Junior Braylee Fawbush turned in a perfect 4-for-4 effort at the plate while driving in a run.
Haley Cooper connected with a hit and drove in two runs while Bella Sizemore and Ellie Adams finished with a hit, an RBI, and a run scored apiece.
Saige McClure had a hit and scored twice while Katie Adams scored once.
“We had eight hits, I believe, on the night, and Braylee Fawbush had four of them,” Edwards said. “Braylee and Emily are really stepping up and leading these youngsters. She set the table in the top of the seventh when we had to have a run. Very happy and proud of Braylee. We ended up getting two in the seventh for the final score.
“This trip to Florida is so valuable for us,” he added. “We came down here and played some really good teams we wouldn’t normally play. My team is so young and this helps them so much learning how to compete and play tournament quality games. Time to see the beach and get ready for tomorrow. Go Jags.”
