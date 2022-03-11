LEXINGTON — Senior Gracie Merkle continued her dominance in the 2022 Mingua Beef Jerky Girls’ Sweet 16, turning in one impressive stat line while leading the Bullitt East to Saturday’s Final Four.
Merkel scored 34 points on a 14-of-18 shooting effort while pulling down 11 rebounds, blocking three shots, and finishing with two steals during the Lady Chargers’ 62-47 win over Meade County on Friday.
Lily Reid joined Merkle in double figures, finishing with 12 points while Bullitt East shot an efficient 24-of-40 from the floor, and 2-of-4 from 3-point range. The Lady Chargers could have even done more damage but misfired on 12-of-33 shot attempts from the free-throw line.
Chris Stallings’ squad will be back in action Saturday at 11 a.m. in Final Four action against 12th Region champion Southwestern.
Peyton Bradley led the Lady Waves with 14 points while Sage Crawley finished with 12 points. Meade County finished 16-of-47 from the floor and 7-of-21 from 3-point territory. The Lady Waves were outrebounded, 33-19.
Bullitt East (32-4) came and took control of the game from the onset, establishing Merkle in the paint while Reid did damage from the outside. The duo combined to score 17 points during the period with Reid shooting a perfect 4-of-4 from the floor while scoring 10 points. Merkel added seven points as the Lady Chargers held a 20-9 advantage entering the second quarter.
Meade County cut its deficit to 11 points thanks to Crawley’s 3-point basket at the buzzer.
Merkle took over in the second period, scoring 11 of her 18 first-half points. Bullitt East led 26-15 before Merkel scored the final 11 points of the half for the Lady Chargers, who built a commanding, 37-22, advantage at halftime.
Merkle connected on 8-of-9 shot attempts in the first half while pulling down five rebounds. Reid also scored in double digits for Bullitt East, adding 10 points during the first 16 minutes of the contest.
The Lady Chargers hit 66.7 percent (16-of-24) of their shot attempts in the first half but were only 3-of-9 from the free-throw line.
Bradley and Crawley kept the Lady Waves in the game by scoring seven points apiece while Hardesty scored six points. Meade county shot 10-of-20 in the first half, including going 2-of-4 from 3-point territory.
Meade County fell behind as many as 18 points (43-25) with 5:06 left in the third quarter but kept chipping away at its deficit. Consecutive 3-point baskets by Crawley and Medley made the score, 43-31, with 4:26 left in the period. The Lady Waves continued to hang in the game by hitting 5-of-6 free-throw attempts during the final three m minutes of the quarter and trailed 50-38 entering the fourth quarter. Merkle continued to pace the way for Bullitt East, scoring 10 points during the period.
The Lady Chargers put the finishing touches on their win during the fourth quarter.
A layup by Egan and two free throws from Merkle put Bullitt East ahead, 60-44, with 3:19 left.
2022 Mingua Beef Jerky Girls Sweet 16
Quarterfinals
Bullitt East 62, Meade County 47
Meade County 9 13 16 9 47
Bullitt East 20 17 13 12 62
Meade County (47) — Hardesty 9, Babb 3, Bradley 14, Durbin 6, Medley 3, Crawley 12.
Bullitt East (62) — Egan 7, Hughes 6, Merkle 34, Reid 12, Tinelli 1, Ortega 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.