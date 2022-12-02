LEXINGTON— Corbin falls to Boyle County 32-26 in the 2022 Class 4A State Championship on Friday.
Both teams competed until the final buzzer. 48 minutes of striaght blood sweat and tears. Corbins season came to an end with a historic 14-1 mark and a state runner up trophy.
Sage Dawson put up an impressive fight, completing 8-12 passes, Dawson also led the Rebels on the rushing end with 109 yards gained.
For Corbin, Kade Elam completed 12-17 passes for the Redhounds, while Cameron Combs led the team with 86 rushing yards.
Boyle County struck first, after an 11 yard touchdown pass to Cooper Brummett, giving the Rebels a 7-0 lead with just over 5 minutes to play in the first quarter.
Corbin struck back quickly though, after Kade Elam connected with Eli Pietrowski, to tie the game up with 1 minute remaining in the first quarter.
Boyle County's offense stalled, and the Redhounds took advantage, with a 2 yard touchdown run to give the Redhounds a 13-7 lead over the Rebels.
The Rebels were not going to let that slide though, after a 24 yard pass from Ayden Bodner to Sage Dawson, the game was tied yet again 13-13.
Bodner’s 10-yard rushing touchdown with 12 seconds remaining in the second quarter got the Rebels a 20-13 lead going into halftime.
To begin the second half, Corbin would receive first, and would score on the opening drive of the half, after a 2 yard run from Kade Elam to tie the game yet again.
Quisenberry’s 21-yard touchdown run giving Boyle County a 26-20 lead with 3:07 left in the third quarter, but once again, Corbin struck back.
A 56 yard touchdown pass from Kade Elam to Brody Wells would once again tie the game 26-26.
Tommy Ziesmer found his way into the endzone after a 7 yard run to give the Rebels a 32-26 lead, after the PAT was no good.
Just when they thought it was over, Baker intercepted a pass to regain posession just 40 yards from the Endzone. The offense stalled though and that is how the game would end.
