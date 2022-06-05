LEXINGTON —Both North and South Laurel boys’ and girls’ track and field teams gave it their all during this past weekend’s KHSAA Class 3A State Track and Field Meet.
South Laurel’s girls’ team, powered by Grace Leis’s third-place effort in Discus (118-1), finished 18th overall while teammates Gracie Hoskins (fourth, 400 Meter Dash, 58.01), and Chloe Powenski (seventh, Shot Put, 34-10.25) also medaled.
North Laurel’s boys’ team was led by Luke Robinson, who medaled and turned in identical seventh-place efforts in Shot Put (48-6.25), and Discus (147-2). The Jaguars placed 33rd overall with four points.
Both North Laurel’s girls and South Laurel’s boys’ track and field teams did not score in their events.
For complete results of North Laurel’s and South Laurel’s boys’ and girls’ individual results, please see below:
KHSAA State Track & Field Meet
Girls’ Team Results
1, Dupont Manual 117. 2, West Jessamine 61. 3, Eastern 39. 4, Paul Laurence Dunbar 35.50. 5, Madison Central 27. 6, Central 26. 7, Oldham County 25. 7, Dixie Heights 25. 9, Anderson County 24. 9, Ryle 24. 11, Grant County 23. 12, Assumption 22. 13, Bryan Station 21. 14, Lafayette 19. 15, Fern Creek 14. 15, Conner 14. 15, Christian County 14. 18, Campbell County 13. 18, South Warren 13. 18, South Laurel 13. 21, Henry Clay 12. 22, Male 11. 23, Notre Dame 10. 23, Central Hardin 10. 23, Collins 10. 26, Henderson County 8.50. 27, South Oldham 8. 28, Graves County 6. 28, Frederick Douglass 6. 28, McCracken County 6. 31, Barren County 5. 32, Hopkinsville 4. 32, Pulaski County 4. 32, Ohio County 4. 32, Apollo 4. 32, North Hardin 4. 37, Madison Southern 3.50. 38, Scott County 3. 38, Tates Creek 3. 40, Simon Kenton 2.50. 41, Daviess County 2. 41, Montgomery County 2. 41, Butler 2. 44, Ballard 1. 44, Sacred Heart 1.
Girls’ Individual Results
North Laurel
1600 METER RUN
5:31.99 Taylor Allen 15th
3200 METER RUN
12:03.66 Taylor Allen 17th
4X800 METER RELAY
11:00.80 Relay Team 22nd
South Laurel
200 METER DASH
27.31 Gracie Hoskins 21st
400 METER DASH
58.04 Gracie Hoskins 4th
4X400 METER RELAY
4:25.68 Relay Team 21st
DISCUS
118-1 Grace Leis 3rd
SHOT PUT
34-10.25 Chloe Powenski 7th
31-6.75 Grace Leis 17th
KHSAA State Track & Field Meet
Boys’ Team Results
1, St. Xavier 81. 2, Male 72. 3, Marshall County 65.50. 4, Ballard 38. 5, North Hardin 36. 6, Eastern 31. 6, South Oldham 31. 8, McCracken County 30. 8, Madison Central 30. 10, Butler 20. 11, Fern Creek 18. 12, Simon Kenton 15. 13, Tates Creek 14. 13, Cooper 14. 13, Oldham County 14. 16, Greenwood 13. 17, Frederick Douglass 12. 17, Woodford County 12. 17, Conner 12. 17, Ryle 12. 21, Covington Catholic 11. 22, Lafayette 10. 22, Barren County 10. 24, Collins 9. 25, Owensboro 8.50. 26, Pleasure Ridge Park 8. 26, West Jessamine 8. 26, Central 8. 26, Dupont Manual 8. 30, Muhlenberg County 6. 30, Henderson County 6. 32, Madison Southern 5. 33, Scott County 4. 33, Bowling Green 4. 33, North Laurel 4. 36, Apollo 3. 36, Valley 3. 36, Moore 3. 36, Henry Clay 3. 36, Bryan Station 3. 41, Montgomery County 2. 41, Great Crossing 2. 43, Fairdale 1. 43, Meade County 1. 43, Paul Laurence Dunbar 1.
Boys’ Individual Results
North Laurel
400 METER DASH
52.03 Alex Garcia 16th
4X400 METER RELAY
3:37.15 Relay Team 19th
4X800 METER RELAY
8:51.14 Relay Team 22nd
TRIPLE JUMP
40-5 Alex Garcia 13th
DISCUS
147-2 Luke Robinson 7th
SHOT PUT
48-6.25 Luke Robinson 7th
South Laurel
800 METER RUN
2:05.92 Jacob Tapscott 20th
1600 METER RUN
4:35.18 Jacob Tapscott 17th
3200 METER RUN
10:07.71 Will Stanko 23rd
4X400 METER RELAY
3:37.05 Relay Team 18th
4X800 METER RELAY
8:24.11 Relay Team 13th
