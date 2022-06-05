LEXINGTON —Both North and South Laurel boys’ and girls’ track and field teams gave it their all during this past weekend’s KHSAA Class 3A State Track and Field Meet.

South Laurel’s girls’ team, powered by Grace Leis’s third-place effort in Discus (118-1), finished 18th overall while teammates Gracie Hoskins (fourth, 400 Meter Dash, 58.01), and Chloe Powenski (seventh, Shot Put, 34-10.25) also medaled.

North Laurel’s boys’ team was led by Luke Robinson, who medaled and turned in identical seventh-place efforts in Shot Put (48-6.25), and Discus (147-2). The Jaguars placed 33rd overall with four points.

Both North Laurel’s girls and South Laurel’s boys’ track and field teams did not score in their events.

For complete results of North Laurel’s and South Laurel’s boys’ and girls’ individual results, please see below:

KHSAA State Track & Field Meet

Girls’ Team Results

1, Dupont Manual 117. 2, West Jessamine 61. 3, Eastern 39. 4, Paul Laurence Dunbar 35.50. 5, Madison Central 27. 6, Central 26. 7, Oldham County 25. 7, Dixie Heights 25. 9, Anderson County 24. 9, Ryle 24. 11, Grant County 23. 12, Assumption 22. 13, Bryan Station 21. 14, Lafayette 19. 15, Fern Creek 14. 15, Conner 14. 15, Christian County 14. 18, Campbell County 13. 18, South Warren 13. 18, South Laurel 13. 21, Henry Clay 12. 22, Male 11. 23, Notre Dame 10. 23, Central Hardin 10. 23, Collins 10. 26, Henderson County 8.50. 27, South Oldham 8. 28, Graves County 6. 28, Frederick Douglass 6. 28, McCracken County 6. 31, Barren County 5. 32, Hopkinsville 4. 32, Pulaski County 4. 32, Ohio County 4. 32, Apollo 4. 32, North Hardin 4. 37, Madison Southern 3.50. 38, Scott County 3. 38, Tates Creek 3. 40, Simon Kenton 2.50. 41, Daviess County 2. 41, Montgomery County 2. 41, Butler 2. 44, Ballard 1. 44, Sacred Heart 1.

Girls’ Individual Results

North Laurel

1600 METER RUN

5:31.99 Taylor Allen 15th

3200 METER RUN

12:03.66 Taylor Allen 17th

4X800 METER RELAY

11:00.80 Relay Team 22nd

South Laurel

200 METER DASH

27.31 Gracie Hoskins 21st

400 METER DASH

58.04 Gracie Hoskins 4th

4X400 METER RELAY

4:25.68 Relay Team 21st

DISCUS

118-1 Grace Leis 3rd

SHOT PUT

34-10.25 Chloe Powenski 7th

31-6.75 Grace Leis 17th

KHSAA State Track & Field Meet

Boys’ Team Results

1, St. Xavier 81. 2, Male 72. 3, Marshall County 65.50. 4, Ballard 38. 5, North Hardin 36. 6, Eastern 31. 6, South Oldham 31. 8, McCracken County 30. 8, Madison Central 30. 10, Butler 20. 11, Fern Creek 18. 12, Simon Kenton 15. 13, Tates Creek 14. 13, Cooper 14. 13, Oldham County 14. 16, Greenwood 13. 17, Frederick Douglass 12. 17, Woodford County 12. 17, Conner 12. 17, Ryle 12. 21, Covington Catholic 11. 22, Lafayette 10. 22, Barren County 10. 24, Collins 9. 25, Owensboro 8.50. 26, Pleasure Ridge Park 8. 26, West Jessamine 8. 26, Central 8. 26, Dupont Manual 8. 30, Muhlenberg County 6. 30, Henderson County 6. 32, Madison Southern 5. 33, Scott County 4. 33, Bowling Green 4. 33, North Laurel 4. 36, Apollo 3. 36, Valley 3. 36, Moore 3. 36, Henry Clay 3. 36, Bryan Station 3. 41, Montgomery County 2. 41, Great Crossing 2. 43, Fairdale 1. 43, Meade County 1. 43, Paul Laurence Dunbar 1.

Boys’ Individual Results

North Laurel

400 METER DASH

52.03 Alex Garcia 16th

4X400 METER RELAY

3:37.15 Relay Team 19th

4X800 METER RELAY

8:51.14 Relay Team 22nd

TRIPLE JUMP

40-5 Alex Garcia 13th

DISCUS

147-2 Luke Robinson 7th

SHOT PUT

48-6.25 Luke Robinson 7th

South Laurel

800 METER RUN

2:05.92 Jacob Tapscott 20th

1600 METER RUN

4:35.18 Jacob Tapscott 17th

3200 METER RUN

10:07.71 Will Stanko 23rd

4X400 METER RELAY

3:37.05 Relay Team 18th

4X800 METER RELAY

8:24.11 Relay Team 13th

