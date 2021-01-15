RICHMOND — After four-straight wins to start the season, the South Laurels Cardinals dropped their first game of the year, losing 58-45, on the road to the Madison Central Indians.
It was a tough night on the offensive end for the Cardinals. The 45 points scored was well below their season average of 64 points per game. Parker Payne was the only South Laurel player to reach double digits, scoring 14 points on the night. Caden Jones added nine points, and Eli Gover and Micah Anders each finished with eight.
Coach Jeff Davis said his team struggled on both the offensive and defensive ends on Friday, crediting the Madison Central defense with the Cardinals’ low scoring performance.
“We didn’t execute very well on both ends of the floor tonight,” said Davis. “They did a great job defensively on us. We didn’t shoot the ball well and got to give them the credit.”
That game was nip-and-tuck for the first quarter. Gover and Payne each knocked down three-point shots and Rhys England scored four points in the opening period, as the Cardinals trailed 17-16 after one.
The second quarter was a turning point in the game for South Laurel. The Cardinals connected on just three field goals in the second, while Indians’ guard Kole Browne started to heat up. Browne scored 12 of his game-high 23 points in the second, helping Madison Central to a 32-23 halftime lead.
South Laurel continued to struggle on the offensive end to start the second half. Anders and Payne each hit three-pointers and Jones added a basket, but that was all the offense the Cardinals could muster, as the Indians stretched their lead to 48-31.
South Laurel made a run in the fourth quarter, but ran out of time, as Madison Central finished off the 58-45 win.
Davis said his team will take the game as a learning experience and use it to work on some aspects of their game in which they struggled on Friday. He said he is confident his squad will come out better because of it.
“We will take this and learn from it and get back to work,” said Davis. “I know this bunch will work hard to keep improving and getting better.”
The loss puts the Cardinals at 4-1 on the year. They will return to action next Tuesday, hosting Corbin at home.
Madison Central 58, South Laurel 45
Madison Central 17 15 16 10 58
South Laurel 16 7 8 14 45
Madison Central (58) - Browne 23, Taishon Chenault 15, Will Hardin 13, Trey Skaggs 7
South Laurel (45) - Payne 14, Jones 9, Gover 8, Anders 8, England 4, Brayden Reed 2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.