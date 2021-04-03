LONDON — North Laurel received another strong pitching effort while the Jaguars’ bats remained red-hot during the Jaguars’ 11-1 win over Pulaski County on Friday.
“We had five players with two hits each,” North Laurel coach Darren McWhorter said. “Eli Sizemore, Blake Vanhook, Will Hellard, Conner McKeehan, and Austin Smith each had good games at the plate. Will Hellard had five RBI, so we have some guys hitting the ball well.
“Austin Smith got the win pitching,” he added. “Our pitchers threw well and we again played well defensively, only having one error for the game. We still have a long way to go, but for two games, we have played well so far.”
Austin Smith and Will Hellard combined on the mound to surrender only five hits and one run while striking out six batters. Smith picked up the win after tossing three innings while giving up only two hits and finishing g with four strikeouts. Hellard pitched two innings, allowing three hits, and one run while striking out two batters.
Five players finished with at least two hits apiece in the win with Hellard leading the way with two hits, two runs scored and five RBI. Smith was 2-for-3 with two RBI while Connor McKeehan collected two hits, one RBI, and one run scored. Blake Vanhook finished with two hits and one RBI while Eli Sizemore was perfect at the plate, going 2-for-2 with three runs scored.
