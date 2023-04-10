LONDON — Better late than never.
North Laurel needed a win in the worst way, and the Jaguars got it on Monday, rallying to defeat Knox Central, 5-3.
The Jaguars (6-7) entered the contest with a five-game losing streak, but managed to get back in the win column thanks to a healthy dose of defensive play, and the pitching of Corey Broughton and Noah Rush.
Broughton tossed the first five innings, allowing nine hits and three earned runs while striking out five batters. Rush pitched two innings of scoreless and hitless ball while fanning three batters.
“We needed this win,” North Laurel coach Darren McWhorter said. “We have lost some close games and needed to get a W. It didn't look good, Bright was throwing very well for Knox and giving us fits.
“We had solid pitching from Corey Broughton and Noah Rush,” he added. “We also got some timely hits from Walt Hellard and Andrew Cupp with two hits each, and also had some big RBI hits from Blaize Jones and Cam Smith, and a perfect squeeze bunt from Andrew Cupp. We will try it again tomorrow at Madison Southern.”
The Panthers led 3-0 entering the bottom of the sixth after run-scoring hits by Casey Bright, Cayden Collins, and Jacob Osborne.
North Laurel scored all five of its runs in the bottom of the sixth as Andrew Cupp led the way with two hits, an RBI, and one run scored.
Blaize Jones and Cameron Smith each had run-scoring hits while Walt Herald was 2-for-2.
Kyler Elza scored once while Cameron Smith also drove in a run.
