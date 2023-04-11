WILLIAMSBURG — North Laurel ran its win streak to seven games, but it wasn’t easy.
A much-improved Whitley County squad held strong, and showed it's capable of playing with anyone in the region after holding a 1-0 lead heading into the bottom of the third inning, and only trailing 2-1 entering the sixth inning.
But that’s when the Lady Jaguars took command, scoring five runs to pull out a 7-1 victory over the Lady Colonels.
“I thought we came out and surprised some people,” Whitley County coach Angela Singleton said. “The girls showed what they are capable of doing.
“The first six innings the girls did much better not allowing the errors to snowball,” she added. “And then, the wheels fell off. When our defense was doing well we could not get anything started with our bats. But I know when these girls finally get everything clicking together they are going to be hard to handle.”
North Laurel coach Chris Edwards was quick to point out how much the Lady Colonels (4-13) had improved since the Lady Jaguars’ 13-2 win over them on March 23.
“We played a much-improved Whitley County team tonight,” he admitted. “They have improved so much since we seen them earlier. Hats off to Coach Singleton and her staff for the job they’re doing.
“Offensively, we had to scratch and claw to get what we did get,” he added. “We left a bunch of runners on base tonight, we just couldn’t seem to get the big hit, especially with two outs. We finally got one in the bottom of the sixth by Bella Sizemore that cleared the bases and kind of broke the game open. Saige McClure was also on base all night and had a big hit in the third to give us the lead.”
A sacrifice fly by Adalee Johnson scored Ryleigh Petrey to give the Lady Colonels a 1-0 lead in the first inning.
Saige McClure’s two-run single in the third inning gave North Laurel its first lead of the game at 2-1. McClure’s hit scored both Katie Sams and Emily Sizemore.
Bella Sizemore’s three-run double in the bottom of the sixth highlighted a five-run inning for North Laurel while securing the win in the process.
McClure and Bella Sizemore led the Lady Jaguars with a hit and three RBI apiece.
Emma Carl notched the win, tossing seven innings while allowing three hits and one earned run. She struck out 11 batters.
“Pitching wise, Emma Carl threw a great game,” Edwards said. “Went the distance and only gave up three hits. Also had 11 strikeouts. Great game by her, and we needed it tonight.
“We made mistakes tonight that we can’t afford to make,” he added. “Luckily for us we, found a way to win and that’s the most important thing. We need to get back to work tomorrow at practice, work on some things and get ready for the rest of the week. Go Jags.”
Amber Brown, Petrey, and Johnson each had a hit apiece for the Lady Colonels while Kara Canada took the loss, pitching five innings while allowing only three hits and an earned run.
Mackenzie Lunsford tossed an inning, allowing three hits and one earned run.
