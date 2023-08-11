LONDON — Courtney Miller’s first game as head coach of the North Laurel girls soccer team turned out to be a success as the Lady Jaguars picked up a 6-2 win over Pulaski County.
North Laurel will be back in action Monday on the road against Lincoln County
“First regular season home game and first day of school, I think showed in our first half of play,” Miller said. “Even though we had plenty of shots on goal in the first half, we had some miscommunication and played sluggish and nervous which caused them to score first, but when they scored we answered with a goal, which I was happy to see, but the score didn’t reflect shots taken or staying on their side of the field most of the first half.”
The Lady Maroons jumped out to a 1-0 lead but freshman Lauren Crouch tied the game at one apiece with 9:45 remaining in the first half.
Pulaski Country regained a 2-1 lead a few minutes later but it didn’t last.
A goal by Mak Mastin sent the game into a two-all tie at halftime.
North Laurel added four more goals in the second half to secure the win.
Mastin recorded a hat trick, adding two more goals in the second half while Haley Combs and Mikaela Barnett both scored a goal apiece.
“At halftime, we discussed communication, calming down, making good passes, showing me they wanted the ball, but also having fun,” Miller said. “Totally different team came out during the second half, and I saw the team that had been practicing all summer. I was happy to see them making good passes, communicating and working together. It showed with us scoring four goals and holding them scoreless in the second half.”
