LONDON — Josie Gill’s hat trick led the way during South Laurel’s 8-1 blowout victory over Whitley County during semifinal action of the 49th District Tournament on Tuesday.
Gill was one of five South Laurel players to score during the rout as her three goals turned out to be a game-high.
Ella Rison followed with a two-goal effort while Ashlyn Davis led the team with four assists.
The win advances the Lady Cardinals (14-3-1) to Thursday’s 49th District title game against North Laurel which is scheduled to be played at North Laurel at 6 p.m.
“Tonight‘s game, we didn’t look our best but we were able to get the job done,” South Laurel coach Jeremy Howard said. “We had almost a week and a half downtime without playing a game and I think it caused us to come out slow tonight. I think once we settled in our play was better. Now we play a very talented North team in the district finals. It’s always good to see two Laurel county teams make it to the finals.”
The Lady Colonels saw their season come to an end after the loss. They finished the 2021 campaign with a 10-5 mark.
Gill started the scoring for the Lady Cardinals during the sixth minute by scoring a goal while Belle Dotson followed with a goal during the 14th minute to give the Lady Cardinals a 2-0 lead. Dotson also finished with an assist.
South Laurel added two more goals to end the first half as Gill scored during the 26th minute while Rison added a goal during the 31st minute.
Whitley County’s Autumn Sawyers scored her team’s lone goal, her 26th of the season, two minutes into the second half but South Laurel responded by scoring four unanswered goals to put the game away.
Rison scored during the 56th minute while Noelia Merced followed with a goal during the 59th minute to push the Lady Cardinals’ advantage to 6-2.
Morgan Taylor and Gill each scored during the next two minutes to secure South Laurel’s seven-goal win.
