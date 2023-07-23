Will this be the year that both North and South Laurel end the reign of Pulaski County and Southwestern's dominance in district play, or will newcomer Harlan County surprise and make some noise?
The old saying, "the more things change, the more they stay the same," could be in effect this season, with Southwestern entering as the team to beat while Pulaski County will also challenge for the top spot.
North Laurel took a hit due to Tucker Warren and Austin Johnson transferring to Rockcastle County, while Harlan County won't be far behind. South Laurel, on the other hand, has hopes of improving its district record, which stands at 1-18 since 2018.
SOUTHWESTERN
Southwestern (13-1) is coming off another impressive campaign that saw the Warriors fall just one game short of advancing to the Class 5A state title game.
Running back Christian Walden returns, along with receivers Caden Cunnagin and Kaden Hewitt.
Center Nico Pascarella, guards Cooper Garmon and Cayden Petrarca, and tackle Tyler Russell also return, along with linebackers Ben Coomer, Lucas McKee, and Braxton Walters.
Ends Kolton Goff and Devon Leclercq, and nose guard Nikolas Tucker are back, while safety Jonas Gallagher and corner Nathan Vanover look to continue their impressive play.
PULASKI COUNTY
It's a tight race to see who will be the preseason No. 2 team in the district, but as of now, Pulaski County (9-3) is expected to secure the second spot. Many believe the Maroons will be rebuilding this season, but per usual, Pulaski County never rebuilds; the Maroons reload.
Led by running back Ethan Idlewine and receiver Harris Denmyer, Pulaski should be explosive once again on offense.
Linemen Tyler Johnson, junior tackle Mason Hall, and junior guard Brycedon Brown will provide strength on the offensive line, while Jay Bales returns on defense, along with Idlewine, Trey Hornsby, and Zander Simpson.
NORTH LAUREL
North Laurel struggled to find its rhythm last season but hopes to perform better this fall. The Jaguars posted a 6-6 record and will have to overcome the loss of both Warren and Johnson. However, they do have a lot of talent returning, including Jack Chappell, who recently received an offer from Marshall, and Gabe Claybrook.
Hunter Morgan will be counted on to step up at the quarterback position, with Chappell as his main target.
Ethan Gregory looks to build on his 1,000-yard season in the backfield, while Trey Holmes Evans and Elijah Miller will be forces on both sides of the ball.
Claybrook anchors the offensive line, with help from Andrew Roberts and Caleb Middleton.
HARLAN COUNTY
Harlan County (4-7) is the new team in the district and should compete well against their respective opponents.
Running back Jonah Swanner returns, along with teammate Thomas Jordan, providing the Black Bears with a solid one-two punch in the backfield.
Will Cassim and Jacob Shoemaker lead the Bears upfront, while defensively, Carter Howard will look to have another solid campaign, along with Luke Kelly, Dallas Sergent, Bryan Howard, James Ryan Howard, and Darren Alred.
SOUTH LAUREL
South Laurel (2-8) might be ranked as the No. 5 team in the district during the preseason, but don't be surprised to see them move up quickly with 17 starters returning from last season's 2-8 record.
Quarterback Jimmy Mitchell returns, along with Hunter Bundy, Gage Larkey, Garrison Brown, and Noah Smith.
Tate Anderson and Kameron Maxey will anchor the offensive front.
The Cardinals' linebacker spot has Liam Newton, Larkey, Mitchell, Smith, and T.J. Francione returning, along with nose guard Jayden Moss.
Bundy returns at corner, with Brown at safety, and Anderson at end.
