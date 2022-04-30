The Savannah Bananas have taken the baseball world by storm and a local Kentuckian has been part of the journey.
Dalton Cornett has been a little bit of everywhere when it comes to his baseball career. His high school career started in Leslie County, but he soon transferred to Knott County High School where he played for his dad, Scott.
After being named a high school All-American as a catcher, Cornett planned to sign with the University of Kentucky, but a coaching change for the Wildcats kept Cornett at home, once again playing for his dad, but this time for Alice Lloyd College.
Fast forward a few years, after a stellar career at Alice Lloyd, and Cornett is chasing the dream of becoming a professional baseball player. He spent a short stint in Lexington with the Legends and is now playing in Colorado.
But while his dream of becoming a Big Leaguer is still alive, he said there has been nothing that he has enjoyed more than belonging to the Savannah Bananas.
If you are on any social media platform, you’ve probably seen some type of short clip of a pitcher in a yellow uniform, doing some crazy dance before delivering a fastball that freezes the batter in his stance and impresses the crowd.
That would be the Savannah Bananas.
The Bananas are known as “TikTok’s Favorite Team,” with over 2.4 million followers on the social media app. Their motto is “Fans first. Entertain always,” and they certainly stay true to that, as they have become the Harlem Globetrotters of the baseball world.
Cornett joined the squad after one of his friends called him and asked him to be part of the professional league of the Bananas. He said he loved every minute of it.
“I love it. It’s been my favorite thing that I have ever been a part of,” said Cornett. “Honestly, the fans make everything. When you have 12,000 fans cheering for you, it is special. We’re selling out each stadium we play at. It’s unreal. It’s a good feeling knowing everyone is there to watch you.”
Once Cornett arrived to suit up for the Bananas, it took no time for him to warm up to their shenanigans. He had leniency when it came time to get out of his comfort zone, performing viral dances in front of thousands of fans, and engaging in entertaining nonsense that keeps the players and fans on their toes.
Cornett, who is a catcher for the Bananas, has even been known to don a yellow tutu behind the plate from time to time.
“You know, the first day, yes. It can be uncomfortable,” said Cornett. “Then they pretty much throw you right into it, so you get used to it pretty quick. After that, you just loosen up and go with the flow.”
Cornett is not just a showstopper with his tutu, though. He is also a solid player for the Bananas. As of last week, the Prince of Pippa Passes (as they call him), was sixth on the team with a .370 batting average.
He is not just using this as a way to entertain and get more folks involved in the game that he loves, but he is putting time into perfecting his craft.
The fundamentals of the game are important to Cornett. The son of a coach, he knows the value of improving as a player, even a seasoned one like himself. That’s one reason why, between his professional career and his stint with the Bananas, Cornett finds time to work with younger players at the TaylorMade Sports Academy in London.
The owner, Jeff Taylor, contacted Cornett to join him at TaylorMade to help build the future generation of baseball and softball players in the area. Cornett jumped on the opportunity and has been working there ever since.
“He called me about a year before he opened and asked me to be a part of it and work with him. I told him I would help anyway I could,” said Cornett. “He opened the building and I went down and started training people. It just clicked and everything has gone well.”
Cornett’s journey has taken him all over the country, and even outside of the country, over the past several years. But the path for Cornett seems clear. He’s going to continue chasing his dream of playing at the highest level of professional baseball, and he is willing to do whatever it takes to make that happen.
But, when his playing career is over, he is going to take all that he has learned - from his high school and college days with his dad to his professional career, his spot with the Bananas, and his job at TaylorMade - and he is going to continue his career as a coach.
His dream job is to replace his dad at Alice Lloyd one day.
“I think coaching is going to be my next big thing after my playing career,” said Cornett. “Hopefully it’ll be to take over my dad’s job. That has been my biggest dream since I was little. I’ve been working under him since I was younger and I’m going to try to take over his job to see where that takes me.”
It all started for Cornett in Pippa Passes, and no matter where his baseball career takes him, Cornett hopes it ends there.
