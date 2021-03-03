COLUMBIA, Ky. – Reagan Turner and Sydnie Hall each collected top honors as three Blue Raiders were named to All Mid-South Conference teams, conference officials announced ahead of the MSC Tournament.
Turner was named the Mid-South Conference Women's Basketball Player of the Year as Hall was named the MSC Freshman of the Year. Turner added a First-Team All-Conference selection as Bree Glover also received the honor. Hailey Ison was selected for the second-team.
The MSC Player of the Year award is Turner's second of her career as she is featured on the first-team for the third time. She was also named the MSC Freshman of the Year during the 2017-18 season as well as collecting second-team honors. It marks the seventh time in program history a Blue Raider has achieved player of the year status.
The Lindsey Wilson women's basketball team finished the regular season with an 18-4 overall record including a 13-4 mark in the MSC.
Turner has had a fantastic season, averaging 22.5 points per game and a 53.8 field goal percentage. Both were the second-best in the conference as her 22.5 PPG is the fourth most in the NAIA. Her 405 points this season are the second-most in the conference and rank No. 18 in the NAIA.
Hall has averaged 10.2 PPG for 224 total points this season. She ranks fifth in 3-point field goal percentage at 39.8 with the fourth most 3-point FG per game at 2.4 in the conference with 53 made 3-point field goals on the season. She adds 2.6 assists per game.
Glover averages 10.7 points per game as her 235 points this season are the 16th most in the conference. She dominates the glass, averaging 10.5 boards a game – giving her a double-double game average – which is the second-best in the MSC. Her 231 total rebounds lead the conference. Glover adds 2.6 blocs a game for 57 on the year which leads the MSC. She averages 1.6 steals a game with 36 on the season, the eighth-most in the MSC.
Ison has averaged 9.9 points per game been lights out from the charity stripe hitting 84.7 percent of her attempts. It is the second-best average in the conference behind only Turner who shoots at a clip of 87.3 percent. She adds 4.2 boards a game. Earlier this week, Ison was named to the MSC Champions of Character Team for her efforts off the court.
Silvie Veloso of Cumberlands (Ky.) was tabbed the MSC Defensive Player of the Year as Jeff Hans of Thomas More (Ky.) was named the MSC Coach of the Year.
