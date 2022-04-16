LONDON — “She was such a fine person, and just a heck of a basketball player.”
Those words from former Laurel County High School girls’ basketball coach Roy Bowling best summed up former Laurel County great Lisa Collins, who passed away recently at 59 years old.
Collins, who was named Miss Basketball in 1980, played seven years for Bowling at Laurel County while graduating, and starting four years at the University of Kentucky.
“It’s bothered me,” Bowling said. “She was such a fine person — just a fine person. She felt like one of my kids. All of those kids felt like mine. She started for me in seventh grade and she was something else. Just a heck of a player.”
Collins, who led Laurel County to three consecutive girls’ Sweet Sixteen titles from 1977-to 1979, was among the final 18 inductees into the Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame centennial class in 2017.
While at Laurel County, Collins helped lead the Lady Cardinals to three straight state titles and a 124-9 record. Her final team lost to Pulaski County in the region finals in 1980.
As a freshman, her two free throws in the final seconds of the 1977 Kentucky High School State Tournament gave Laurel County its first state title. She was named to the All-American First Team by Parade Magazine in 1980. She finished with 1,840 career points, 385 assists, and 401 rebounds.
After high school, she played for the University of Kentucky where she graduated in 1984. She was inducted into the first class of the Laurel County Sports Hall of Fame in 1994.
“The last time we talked was when she was inducted into the Hall of Fame,” Bowling said. “She looked like she could play right then. It was great to see her. She was a fantastic high school and started at the University of Kentucky for four years.
“No doubt that she was one of the best to come out of Laurel County,” He added. “She is the only player that was Miss Basketball here. She was a fantastic kid and a strong competitor. She liked to win and played to win. Never had any trouble with her and I had her for seven years. It’s just a really sad time.”
