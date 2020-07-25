Zach Hurley is one of the most decorated players in program history and currently holds the Patriots program career record for wins, strikeouts, and innings pitched. He also is ranked in the five in career appearances and strikeouts in a single-season during his four-year Patriot career. Hurley made an impact from the moment he stepped on the mound as he was an NAIA All-American honorable mention, MSC Pitcher of the Year in 2019, a two-time MSC First Team All-Conference selection, a CoSIDA Academic All-America and the 2019 MSC Champion of Character. For his career, the London, KY native, posted a 28-8 record with 283 strikeouts, a 3.49 ERA, 11 complete games, and six shutouts.