LEXINGTON — After starting the season with a 1-2 mark, South Laurel has now reeled off four consecutive wins.
The two-time defending 13th Region champions used a 35-point scoring effort in the first quarter to rout Scott County, 80-47, during Saturday’s first-round action of the Traditional Bank Holiday Classic,
The Lady Cardinals (5-1) were led by Corbin Miller’s 14-point scoring effort while Skeeter Mabe, Clara Collins, and Emily Cox each scored 13 points apiece. Rachel Presley added nine points while Gracie Turner finished with six points.
“Another good team win for our kids,” South Laurel coach Chris Souder said. “We had four players in double figures and Rachel with nine. We got off to a good start and shot the ball extremely well. It will get tougher as we move forward.”
The win advances South Laurel to Sunday’s quarterfinal action which will take place at 2 p. Against the winner of Cooper and Madisonville.
The Lady Cardinals did most of their damage in the first half.
Collins hit three 3-pointers and scored all of her 13 points during the first quarter while Cox added seven points and Presley turned in six points, giving South Laurel a commanding 35-11 lead heading into the second quarter.
Mabe scored 10 points in the second quarter while Cox added six points to push the Lady Cardinals’ lead to 56-20 at halftime.
Scott County outscored South Laurel, 13-12, in the third quarter despite seeing Miller score five points,
Miller added six more points in the fourth quarter, helping the Lady Cardinals to pick up a 33-point win.
South Laurel 80, Scott County 47
South Laurel 35 21 12 12 80
Scott County 11 9 13 14 47
South Laurel (80) — Mabe 13, Collins 13, Cox 13, Miller 14, Presley 9, Turner 6, Mills 5, Smith 3, Bundy 4.
Scott County (47) — Moore 13, Banner 11, Young 1, Tompkins 11, Mosley 5, Hall 4, McLanham 2.
