DANVILLE — Carly Mink’s South Laurel Lady Cardinals fought back from a 4-0 deficit, and led 10-9 entering the bottom of the sixth inning before Boyle County rallied to score four runs to pick up a 13-10 win.
The Lady Rebels outhit the Lady Cardinals, 19-7, and pushed across four runs early to set the tone.
South Laurel (9-6) tied the game at four apiece with four runs in the top of the third, but Boyle County responded with three runs in the bottom of the inning to reclaim a 7-4 advantage.
Another four-run inning by the Lady Cardinals in the fourth inning briefly gave them an 8-7 edge. The Lady Rebels took a 9-8 lead in the bottom of the fourth with two runs before South Laurel answered with two runs in the fifth inning to take a 10-9 advantage.
The score remained in the Lady Cardinals’ favor until Boyle County pushed across four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Madison Worley took the loss, tossing six innings while allowing 19 hits, and 13 earned runs. She finished with three strikeouts.
Addison Baker led South Laurel with two hits, a home run, an RBI, and two runs scored while Aubree Laster had two hits, and three runs scored. Morgan Jackson finished with a hit, an RBI, and a run scored while Amara Horn had a hit, and two RBI. Bailey Frazier finished with a hit, and an RBI while Skye Lawson scored once, and drove in a run. Worley drove in a run, and scored twice.
