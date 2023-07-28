As the 13th Region girls basketball season unfolds, keep an eye on these talented players, as well as those not listed, who are poised to make a significant impact on their respective teams.
Their skills, determination, and competitive spirit will undoubtedly make for an exciting season of basketball.
Here are the top 15 players to watch in the upcoming season:
1. (tie) Halle Collins, Knox Central
Collins is a double-double machine and has become even stronger heading into her junior season.
She is already a member of the 2,000-point and 1,000-rebound clubs, and looks to accomplish even more feats this season for Knox Central.
1. (tie) Brooke Nichelson, North Laurel
Nichelson’s stock continues to soar after an impressive regional tournament effort and turning heads at last season’s Sweet 16.
She is easily the region’s best defensive player and has received offers from Coastal Carolina and Murray State, solidifying her rise in the rankings.
3. Kallie Housley, Corbin
Housley is one of the best guards in the state and a top-notch competitor ready to lead Corbin back to Rupp Arena after a one-year absence.
4. Gracie Jo Wilder, Bell County
Wilder is a versatile player who can impact both ends of the court and is a force from the outside when a 3-pointer is needed.
5. Abby Gilbert, Jackson County
Gilbert played a significant role in the Lady Generals’ near victory in the 13th Region title game last season. She is an impressive player who can dominate on both ends of the court.
6. Kylie Clem, Corbin
Clem is a player to watch as she has the potential to move up in the rankings this season. She excels in scoring and is a solid defender.
7. Darcie Anderson, Corbin
Expect big things from Anderson this season as she provides Corbin with another solid scorer, and is one of the best defensive players in the region.
8. Shelbie Mills, South Laurel
Mills could very well be the most exciting young player in the region. With a ton of energy and the ability to run the offense, it will be fun to see what she can accomplish this season.
9. Ella Karst, Harlan County
Karst is one of the best scorers in the region, with a strong shooting ability and driving skills.
10. Nadine Johnson, Pineville
Johnson is one of the top scorers in the region, consistently achieving double-doubles and even triple-doubles last season.
11. Chloe McKnight, North Laurel
McKnight is an underrated player who will likely finish in the top 10 by the end of the season. She is a strong offensive force for North Laurel and excels on defense as well.
12. Skeeter Mabe, South Laurel
Mabe continues to be one of the top players for South Laurel and one of the best young players in the region. Expect her to make a significant impact on both ends of the court this winter.
13. Kylee Shannon, Jackson County
Shannon would be ranked higher in most regions, but the 13th Region is loaded with talent this season. She has the potential to move into the top 10 or even the top five.
14. Maddy Hopkins, Whitley County
Hopkins dominated as an eighth-grader for Williamsburg last season and has transferred to Whitley County. Expect her freshman campaign to be even better as she is already one of the top competitors in the region.
15. (tie) Aymanni Wynn, Harlan
Wynn had an impressive summer and will continue to put up big numbers for Harlan. She and Kylie Noe could be the two most underrated players in the region.
15. (tie) Kylie Noe, Harlan
Noe is a top-notch scorer who also excels defensively. Expect both Noe and Wynn to have standout seasons.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.