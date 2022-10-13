LONDON — North Laurel will host Whitley County on Thursday in our Sentinel-Echo and Times-Tribune Game of the Week.
"It will be a game you don't want to miss," Whitley County player Brad Bisschop said.
North Laurel is currently 4-3 on the season, losing its last two games to Southwestern and Pulaski County.
North Laurel Head Coach Jason Chappell is no stranger to Whitley County, as he was the Colonels' head coach for four years.
Whitley County is currently 1-6 on the season. They have lost their last five games, and their only win this season was over Harlan.
Both teams have been struggling offensively. The o-line on both teams has been in a "slump" and are looking to improve before the regular season comes to a close later this month.
